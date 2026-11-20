Former “The Voice” coach Miley Cyrus is reportedly preparing to marry her longtime partner, Maxx Morando, this weekend. The Grammy-winning singer and her musician fiancé have been together for nearly five years.

Miley, 33, and Maxx, 28, could exchange vows as early as Saturday, November 21, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, the couple is planning a wedding in Southern California, although neither has publicly confirmed the arrangements.

When Are Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Getting Married?

The outlet reported on Thursday, November 19, that sources with direct knowledge of the couple’s plans said a ceremony was scheduled for the weekend in Southern California.

The exact wedding date and location have not been revealed. It is also unclear how many guests are expected to attend.

The former “Hannah Montana” star was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, whom she divorced in 2020.

How Did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Meet?

Miley and Maxx began dating in 2021 after being introduced through a blind date.

The “Flowers” singer later discussed their first meeting in a 2023 interview with British Vogue, explaining that the arrangement surprised her more than it did Maxx.

The couple made one of their earliest public appearances together at a Gucci fashion event in November 2021.

They were also spotted close together at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” in Miami the following month.

Maxx is a drummer for the rock band Liily and has worked with Miley on music projects.

Despite their high-profile careers, the musicians have generally avoided discussing the details of their relationship publicly.

When Did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Get Engaged?

Getty Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards.

Their engagement became public in December 2025 when Miley attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” wearing a diamond ring.

She subsequently confirmed that Maxx had proposed during a trip to Japan.

Speaking to Good Morning America, the former “The Voice” coach praised her fiancé for encouraging her ambitions and supporting her career.

“You just want to dream the biggest you can, and you want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it,” she said.

Miley also credited Maxx with contributing to her personal growth during their relationship.

Their engagement came roughly four years after they first started dating.

Has Miley Cyrus Already Hinted at Her Wedding Plans?

Questions about the couple’s marital status first surfaced in May 2026, when Miley received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, her mother, Tish Cyrus, reportedly made an unexpected remark as the family lined up for photos.

“We’re gonna bring the husband,” Tish said, according to Page Six.

Her comment prompted speculation that Miley and Maxx might have married privately, but neither musician confirmed that interpretation.

The couple made another notable public appearance on Friday, October 16, during Miley’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Maxx joined his fiancée onstage to play drums as she performed “Let’s Get Married,” a song whose title attracted particular attention given their engagement.

According to People, the pair shared a kiss during the performance, which also featured Miley’s hit “Flowers.”