The beautiful Lindsay Lohan has given her social media followers the responsibility of choosing her next profile picture.

Actress, singer, and producer Lohan, 40, regularly posts on social media. However, usually, it’s with insights into her family, social, and professional lives.

This time, however, she’s done things a little differently.

Lindsay Lohan Asked Her Fans to Choose From 6 Images

Lindsay Lohan shared her profile picture options with the 16.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of four images from which her followers can choose her new profile picture. In all of them, Lohan is wearing a textured olive-khaki coat with a relaxed fit and a lapel collar. She also has a soft, monochromatic glam makeup look in warm neutral and rosy-brown tones.

The first three snaps are Lohan posing in different ways. The final picture is a collage of six images — including the first three in the carousel — and, needless to say, Lohan looks fabulous in them all.

The caption on Lohan’s post begins, “I was trying to pick a profile pic. You can see how that went 🤎.”

It concludes, “But seriously, which one? 🤣”

Liz Phair’s 2003 pop rock track “Why Can’t I?” plays over the post.

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Lohan’s Followers Were Complimentary & Helpful

Getty Lindsay Lohan.

The comments section of Lindsay Lohan’s post asking her fans and followers to choose a profile picture for her is awash with messages. They both compliment her on her pictures and offer opinions one which one she should use.

Lohan’s “Mean Girls” co-star Jonathan Bennett commented, “My queen.”

Entrepreneur Karen Wazen wrote, “So beautiful ❤️❤️.”

Actress and television personality Kyle Richards posted, “All beautiful. I’d go with 1 😘.”

Makeup artist Ash K Holm said, “Love them all and love you !!!!😘”

“Omg all so beautiful,” observed one person.

A big fan of Lohan’s proclaimed, “They’re all good! I would go with slide 1!🥰”

“I like the second one Lindsay,” said somebody else.

“All of them are 🔥 I like the 1st one and 3rd one 😍,” observed another individual.

Someone else stated, “Slide 3 is my favorite one 😍.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “I can’t decide since you look amazing in all of them so I think I’ll just stick to the 1st one @lindsaylohan!!”

We agree with Lohan’s fans and followers that all of her profile picture options are lovely. Whichever one she ends up choosing will be absolutely fabulous.

Although Lohan has recently returned to acting after a hiatus, she has had a quiet 2026 in that regard. However, she does have some upcoming projects confirmed.

She will star in the romance movie “Return to You,” which she is also producing, and that one releases in 2027. Lohan will also appear in the Hulu mystery drama series “Count My Lies,” which also hits the small screen next year.

We will thoroughly look forward to them both.

Lindsay Lohan’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.