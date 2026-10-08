Catherine Zeta-Jones Breaks Silence on Why She Hasn’t Read Husband Michael Douglas’ New Memoir

Michael Douglas recently dropped his brand new memoir titled ‘One Helluva Ride’, which delves into all kinds of aspects of his life from affairs to addiction and more in a tell-all manner. However, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones appears to be in no rush to read it.

Chatting to Willie Geist on the “Today Show”, the stunning star revealed exactly why.

What Did Catherine Say?

Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas in December 2024.

Willie asked Catherine on the show: “I’ve gotta ask you, because I was just telling you, I interviewed your husband Michael Douglas yesterday. He’s got a memoir out. He told me, and I’m curious if this is true, that you have not read the book yet?”

Catherine is a booked and busy lady, so one of the main reasons she hasn’t had a chance to consider reading her husband’s book yet is simply a lack of having enough time to devote to the task.

So she responded by saying: “It’s true. Look, I’ve just finished [shooting] Wednesday [for] season three. We shot in Dublin for seven months, and then I just literally got on a Ryanair plane and landed in London – did all of the “Kill Jackie” stuff. Then I went to Bilbao, Spain, and now I’m here talking to you Willie on the fabulous Today show.”

Though Catherine then cheekily added in another reason she hasn’t read the book yet, sharing: “And as much as I love my husband, when I’m tired at night, I have no intention of reading about him…at all. But everyone else should. The book is called One Helluva Ride, and I think everyone should hold onto their cowboy hats, because I think it is.”

Michael and Catherine’s Romance

Michael became smitten with Catherine decades ago, first crossing paths with her in 1998 while she was filming for “The Mask of Zorro”. A lucky chance only a few weeks later saw the pair cross paths again, this time in France at the Deauville American Film Festival where Michael was promoting “A Perfect Murder”.

For Michael, it sounds like meeting Catherine was a love at first sight sort of interaction. He was instantly taken with her beyond just her beauty, finding her energy and drive to be utterly magnetic.

Gushing about the moment in his memoir, Michael recalled: “She was smart, funny, unpretentious, and, yes, breathtakingly beautiful. She just seemed so confident and self-assured, too.”

Michael and Catherine went on to get engaged on New Year’s Eve in 1999, and married the following year at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. They’re still together to this day and share two children called Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23. Michael also has another child called Cameron, 47, from a previous relationship with his ex-wife Diandra Douglas who he split from in 1995.

Though Michael also joked in his memoir that it appeared famous NBA player Kobe Bryant also had eyes for Catherine and would frequently find reasons to pop over to her house when he lived close to her!

We wish Michael and Catherine all the best, and commend Michael for being so open in his tell-all book.

