Johnny Depp, 63, Gives Rare Intimate Details of His Personal Life – ‘I’m Instantly and Totally Anonymous’

Johnny Depp addressed his current life in a rare interview. The 63-year-old actor spoke to 10 Magazine while promoting Dior Sauvage. Depp has been a brand ambassador for the signature men’s fragrance for 11 years. In a new interview covering his involvement with Dior Perfume, the Oscar nominee felt comfortable sharing an intimate detail about himself. Although Depp has returned to the mainstream screen in recent years, he’s been guarded about his personal life.

Depp will mark his Hollywood comeback after nearly a decade with “Ebenezer,” a film featuring a massive physical transformation for him. His appearance in the upcoming “Day Drinker” has also stirred interest. However, Depp has revealed he still craves a sense of solitude.

Johnny Depp Says He Retreats To The Bahamas For Isolation

Johnny Depp has kept busy over the past year. The actor has branched into a second career as an artist, opening a successful exhibit at the London Halcyon Gallery on October 13. Depp has also been at work promoting his Hollywood comeback with “Ebenezer.” The film returns the actor to the transformative acting style that made him an A-list name.

Depp is also involved with Dior, continuing a collaboration that began in 2015. The actor opened up to 10 Magazine about what the brand represents. Depp was grateful to the brand for consistently providing him new avenues to explore. The 63-year-old called scent “one of our most important gifts.”

When asked about how he copes with media and publicity, the actor revealed he retreats to the Bahamas. Depp said he does so to achieve total anonymity, something he craves to “decompress.” The actor has faced increased media attention over the last decade, and sees the Bahamas as the perfect place to be in isolation.

“The moment I arrive in the Bahamas, I’m instantly and totally anonymous,” Depp said to the outlet. “There, I can find the isolation that helps me decompress from the months spent making films and traveling around. I arrive, and I don’t have to say a word to anyone for days. Talk about being a lucky fellow!

Johnny Depp Credits His Friends For Providing ‘Permanence’ To His Life

Johnny Depp’s career has passed through various phases. The actor transitioned from TV star to indie performer, and then to worldwide superstar with “Pirates of the Caribbean.” After a difficult period in the 2010s, Depp has returned to the mainstream eye in the 2020s.

According to the Oscar nominee, his relationships from childhood have offered him the stability he’s needed. The 63-year-old revealed that his old friends keep him grounded and let him know if he’s changed. Depp credits his childhood best friend of more than 55 years for standing by him through it all.

“There have been times in my life when I was quite confused about where I was, who I was, what was expected of me and who I was supposed to be,” Depp said in the 10 Magazine interview. “I am lucky to have kept a lot of friends from that period when I was a young guitarist, playing music in rock’n’roll clubs before sneaking out the back door. Sal Jenco, my best friend from when we were 8 years old, is still in my life.”

Depp revealed he got his first tattoo at the age of 17. He sees it as a way to represent the “different moments and chapters” in his life.