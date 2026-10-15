Selena Gomez Announces Special Honor in Memory of Martin Short’s Late Daughter During Emotional Tribute

Selena Gomez paid tribute to her co-star Martin Short’s beloved daughter in an emotional moment during the fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The actress announced a new award – The Katherine Short Legacy Award – which is in memory of Short’s daughter who passed away by suicide earlier this year.

“There is one part of tonight that means a lot to me,” Gomez said. “Katherine was a social worker who devoted her own career to helping people through some of their hardest points. This award will carry her name forward by honoring people who have made that same kind of commitment to their communities.”

“Marty has been my friend for many years, and I know how deeply he loves his family. I’m very grateful that he’s here tonight to help us present it for the first time,” she continued, introducing Short, who then joined her on stage.

When he stepped to the microphone, Short began by praising Gomez as “one of the most brilliant women in the world,” adding that he’s “learned so much from Selena by working with her.”

Martin Short Says 2026 Has Been ‘A Very Difficult Year For Me’

Short opened up about this hard loss, as Katherine passed away at the age of 42 in February.

“It has been a very difficult year for me, needless to say,” he began. “It has been the heartbreak of our family, as you can imagine. But we have also understood in the last eight months—I think my whole family has understood—that mental health and cancer, which took my wife, for example, are both diseases. They are diseases, and sometimes diseases are terminal.”

“Katherine fought for so long with extreme mental health issues—borderline personality [disorder], other things—and she did the best she could until she couldn’t. And that’s why it’s so important what Selena’s doing tonight, raising these kinds of funds and awareness to help people understand that mental health is simply an illness, not to be hidden in the shadows or perceived as a family embarrassment,” Short continued.

He added that the death of his daughter “will be devastating to my soul as long as I’ll live.”

“The great Dolly Parton once said, ‘Grief is love with no place to go.’ My pain about losing my daughter will always be present in my heart, and I think that’s simply because what we deeply love we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us,” Short explained. “Katherine devoted herself to her profession as a clinical social worker, promoting open, compassionate conversations about mental health, and her commitment extended beyond her profession and well into the community. So what an honor it is for me to be [here] helping present this award, which honors those creating lasting impact through their commitment to mental health and well-being.”

Martin Short Said His Daughters’ Passing Was ‘A Nightmare For The Family’ In CBS News Sunday Morning Interview

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In May, Short sat down with CBS Sunday Morning, opening up about his daughter’s passing and calling it “a nightmare for the family.”

“But the understanding [is] that mental health and cancer, like my wife’s, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal,” he explained. “And my daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn’t.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.