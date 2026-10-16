Radiant Jenny Mollen Embraces the Single Life by Stripping Off & Getting Soaking Wet in Mock Music Video

Actress and writer Jenny Mollen is embracing the single life following her split from “American Pie” actor Jason Biggs after an 18-year marriage earlier this year.

Gorgeous Mollen, 47, made no secret of the fact that she was initially “massively depressed” following the separation. However, she has since grabbed life by the horns and started to enjoy herself.

In two recent posts on social media, “Angel,” “Crash,” and “Girls” star Mollen has let her inhibitions go by heading to the beach and taking to the ocean to film some fun-filled videos to share with her fans.

Jenny Mollen Filmed Fun Videos With Women She Had Just Met

Jenny Mollen shared her wet and wild videos with the 401,000 followers on her Instagram account. They are filmed on a vacation in sunny Costa Rica, where she appears to be having the time of her life.

In the most recent video, which is 31 seconds long, Mollen takes to the ocean with two other women.

The caption on her post reads, “Don’t tell me you’re a people person until you can show me a music video of yourself, soaking wet, with women you met less than twelve hours ago.”

Rihanna’s 2007 pop hit “Umbrella” plays over the post as the trio (kind of) re-enact the iconic song’s video by splashing around. While the two other women hold their own, Mollen is undoubtedly the star, as she wildly writhes around on the sand and splashes around in the water, wearing nothing but a pair of tiny shorts, a bra, and a sheer top (which she virtually removes at one point).

It’s totally joyous and Mollen’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to tell her as much.

One of her followers commented, “Living their best life! 😍”

Another follower wrote, “You are iconic for this 👏👏🔥.”

“I love you,” said another Instagram user.

“When they hit the sand at the same time 🤣,” laughed somebody else.

Finally, one individual said the liberating video left them “Seething with jealousy.”

Another video had been posted just an hour earlier.

Mollen Is Clearly Having an Awesome Time in Costa Rica

Mollen’s earlier video, which is 58 seconds long, features the actress and one of the two women from the other video.

They are both dancing again, as Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2013 hit “Drunk in Love” plays over the post.

In this one, while the other lady is less keen on the sea this time, Mollen again gets soaking wet, rolling in the wet sand, splashing around, and crazily spinning her drenched hair in a helicopter motion. Again, it is completely and utterly joyous.

The star’s caption on the post thanks the resort at which she is staying in Costa Rica for their hospitality. It reads, “Thank you to @camposchavarriaelieth for the best customer service in Costa Rica! This “massage” was truly life affirming. Five stars!!!”

Her fans and followers loved this one, too. Again, they commented in their droves to share their thoughts.

One fan posted, “YESSSSSSSS, im screaming!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Icon status 💫✨,” noted someone else.

“You are spectacular 😍😍😍,” proclaimed another follower.

“This belongs on MTV,” commented another individual.

Another Instagram user wrote, “I’m dying I love u yeeessssssss🔥🔥🔥 my girl.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Omg. Best video on the internet.”

We have to agree with Mollen’s fans: her videos are wonderful. It’s so great to see her having fun following her marriage coming to an end. Long may it continue.

Moreover, we can’t wait to see her back on our screens (although, it should be noted, she doesn’t have any confirmed upcoming projects at this point).

Jenny Mollen’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.