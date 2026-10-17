Selma Blair Smiles at 90s Con in 1st Public Appearance Since Airplane Incident

Selma Blair stepped out on Friday, October 16 at 90s Con in her first public appearance since the widely publicized airplane incident which landed the beloved actress in the hospital.

The star was hit with two second-degree assault charges as a result of Sunday’s in-air altercation, in which she’s been accused of getting aggressive with a flight attendant and causing a “Level 1” disruption.

But on Friday night, she looked friendly and enthusiastic, as she wrapped a fan named Brad Deiter in a hug. For the event, Selma, who has announced her MS diagnosis in 2018, chose a warm-looking outfit that consisted of a black base layer that cocooned her neck, and an off-white cardigan.

She was seated on a chair as she posed for pictures, and has previously been seen walking with a cane at many appearances, including on the red carpet for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Another fan who shared their photo with Selma from Friday night’s con captioned summed up their excitement with the simple caption, “Selma Blair!!!”

A Fan Previously Reflected on Their Great Experience Meeting Selma in May

In May 2026, a fan shared a snap that shows Selma wrapping her arms around him and leaning in towards his shoulder while posing at a convention. In the caption, the fan had lots of praise for the way he was treated by the star. He said of the moment, “I met Selma Blair at Motor City Comic Con yesterday. She was so sweet and personable. She was everything you would want her to be.”