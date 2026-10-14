Selma Blair’s Boyfriend Breaks Silence After Her Arrest & Asks Fans to Pray for Her

Selma Blair was involved in an alleged violent incident onboard a Delta flight on Sunday, October 11. The incident resulted in her arrest and continues to make headlines. After what happened, Blair’s on-and-off boyfriend, Andy Kiernan, has broken his silence with a supportive message.

Selma Blair’s Boyfriend Andy Kiernan Shows Support

Kiernan took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 13, to ask fans for prayers for Blair and insisted she needed help. “Pray for Selma,” he wrote, the Daily Mail reports. “She has a good heart. She hasn’t yet got the help she needs. Pray that she does. She’s a human being like the rest of us. Pray for Arthur too.”

The publication reports that it is unknown if Blair and Kiernan are currently dating, but they were first romantically linked in July 2024. Blair previously shared details about their relationship in an interview with Us Weekly. “He’s not in this business, although he has produced before. I wanted a Midwest man, and I found a real Midwest man,” she said. “I saw him from across a table, and now he’s my boyfriend.”

She added, “Nobody wants to be exposed to scrutiny. But yes, it’s possible to find love at 52. And beyond!”

On Blair’s last post on Instagram before the incident, fans have flooded the comment section with supportive messages. “Sending you big hugs and so much love,” a comment reads. “Everything is going to be ok,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “She deserves grace and compassion. Love and support,” “Selma I’m so worried about you,” and “Just saw the news. Praying you’re getting the help you need babe and that it’s nothing serious.”

The Inflight Incident Involving Selma Blair

Blair appeared before a judge and entered a not guilty plea after being charged with two counts of second-degree assault. The assaults are alleged to have happened to “a flight attendant, a Port Authority police officer and a hospital nurse,” Page Six reports. The outlet also writes that if convicted, the actress could face two to seven years behind bars.

Blair was seen crying in court. Her attorney Shawn Barnes said that before her flight she had been working “extensive hours and exhaustive hours,” Page Six reports. He added, “These factors coupled with the altitude resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation.”

“This was not an intentional assault,” Barnes stated in court on Monday, October 12, the Daily Mail reports. “Ms Blair missed several doses of … a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms.” Her case has been adjourned until January 19, 2027.

Page Six reports that Blair’s representative told them that she had experienced a “medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” the publication writes. The rep said: “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Delta has also broken its silence about the alleged incident, telling Page Six they have “zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.” The investigation is ongoing, and the FBI is involved.