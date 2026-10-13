Selma Blair Admitted to Biting 3 Famous Celebrities Years Before Alleged Flight Attendant Attack

Actress Selma Blair’s October 11 arrest following an alleged altercation aboard a Delta Air Lines flight has brought renewed attention to stories she shared about biting several celebrities earlier in her career.

Blair, 54, allegedly bit a flight attendant and punched another crew member during a flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday. She was arrested after the plane landed and later received medical attention.

Her representative told Page Six that the actress had experienced a medical emergency.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” the representative said.

The incident has also brought attention back to Blair’s 2022 memoir, “Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up,” in which she described biting Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane and Kate Moss during separate encounters.

Selma Blair Previously Explained Why She Bit Sienna Miller and Seth MacFarlane

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In her memoir, Blair wrote that she sometimes struggled to handle social situations, particularly when meeting people she admired.

“My system gets overwhelmed and instantaneously short-circuits…In my life, social interactions have been cumbersome,” she explained.

One incident involved actress Sienna Miller at the Chateau Marmont in 2006.

Blair recalled introducing herself to Miller before unexpectedly biting her arm.

“I couldn’t begrudge her for any part she was winning over me,” Blair wrote. “So, I grabbed her arm and bit it, playfully, as if it were an apple. Even as I held her forearm in my mouth I was aghast at myself. I thought, What have I gotten myself into? Or her? This is horrible behavior.”

According to Blair, Miller did not shame her for the incident.

The actress described a similar encounter with “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane during a 2004 trip to Las Vegas.

Blair said Scarlett Johansson had invited her to a gathering where she met MacFarlane. She became starstruck and bit his hand.

“What do I do in public situations where I admire someone, but feel as if I don’t bring anything to the party? I bit him on the hand. ‘Whoa!’ he yelled. ‘That really hurt.’ It wasn’t a disaster; I didn’t break skin. But I soon hated myself,” Blair wrote.

Blair Recalled Kate Moss Reacting Differently After Being Bitten Twice

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Blair also described biting supermodel Kate Moss while spending time with her in a London hotel suite following a Marc Jacobs fashion show.

The two were taking Polaroid pictures when Blair bit Moss’ finger.

Moss initially laughed, which Blair said prompted her to do it again.

“And because she laughed, I did it again,” Blair wrote.

According to Blair, Moss reacted the second time differently, telling her that the bite hurt.

Moss then punched Blair in the back and bit her thumb in return.

“This was the first time I had any inkling of how much I might hurt people when I bit them,” Blair wrote. “Immediately, I transformed into a shamed nursery school kid. ‘Oh my gosh,’ I whispered, ‘I am so sorry.'”

Blair has previously spoken publicly about her struggles with alcohol. She has also disclosed that she is in remission from multiple sclerosis.