SEE: ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor RJ Mitte Seen Smiling in One of His Final Photos Before Tragedy

One of the last known photos of RJ Mitte captures an ordinary moment that has taken on heartbreaking significance since his death. TMZ published the photo Thursday, October 15, and reported that the “Breaking Bad” actor was photographed smiling at Albuquerque International Sunport on Sunday, October 4 — just eight days before he was found dead at his home in Brownsville, Texas.

SEE: RJ Mitte Spent Time With Fans Before Leaving New Mexico

Mitte, 34, posed with a Woody doll from “Toy Story” in a flannel shirt, T-shirt, and baseball cap. According to TMZ, Mitte spent time at the airport’s Burque Brew bar before his flight and was friendly with people who approached him.

The photo was taken the same day Mitte reunited with former “Breaking Bad” costar Luis Moncada at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Mitte’s friends and loved ones have shared photos of the actor since the tragic news became public.

Moncada, who played Marco Salamanca on the AMC series, joined Mitte for his first hot-air balloon ride.

According to the outlet, StrangeKind Ballooning later remembered the actor as warm and welcoming during the outing.

Moncada subsequently said his friend had also been dealing with difficult personal and emotional issues around that time.

RJ Mitte Died at His Texas Home

Getty RJ Mitte

Mitte was found dead Monday, October 12, at his home in Brownsville.

His representative later told People that the actor died by suicide. However, local authorities have said the death investigation remains ongoing and an autopsy is expected to determine the official cause and manner of death.

No signs of foul play have been reported.

Mitte became widely known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White, throughout all five seasons of “Breaking Bad.”

Like his character, Mitte lived with cerebral palsy. He later used his growing profile to advocate for people with disabilities and push for greater representation in Hollywood.

Friends and Co-stars Remember RJ Mitte

Tributes quickly followed from the people who worked alongside him. Aaron Paul recalled meeting Mitte as a teenager and watching him grow up during their time on “Breaking Bad.”

Paul said he had called Mitte “Superman” during their final meeting because of the kindness and strength he associated with his former costar. He also wrote that he wished he had known Mitte was hurting.

Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, and Bob Odenkirk have also publicly remembered Mitte since his death.

In a statement shared with People, Odenkirk described the loss as “deeply sad,” while Gunn reflected on watching Mitte develop from a young actor into a dedicated disability advocate.

Brownsville Community Plans a Final Goodbye

Away from Hollywood, Mitte remained deeply involved in philanthropic work.

He served as president of the Roy F. and Joann Cole Mitte Foundation and helped support arts and community programs in Brownsville. He also served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

The City of Brownsville has announced a public celebration of life for Friday, October 16, at The Mitte: Arts and Cultural Center, a place closely connected to his work in the community.

The airport photograph offers another image of Mitte from his final days: smiling, stopping for a fan, and preparing to board a flight home.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.