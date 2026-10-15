Gorgeous Kristen Wiig Calls Paris Experience ‘A Dream’ as She Dazzles Alongside a Whole Host of Big Names [PHOTOS]

Actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Kristen Wiig has revealed that her recent experience in Paris was “a dream.”

Gorgeous Wiig, 53, was in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. There, she attended the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Monday, October 5.

“Bridesmaids,” “Ghostbusters,” and “How to Train Your Dragon” star Wiig has taken to social media to share her experience with her fans. Her photographs from the event show she was mingling with a plethora of fellow big name celebrities.

Kristen Wiig Mingled With Musicians & Fellow Actors in Paris

Kristen Wiig shared her fabulous Paris Fashion Week experience with the 17.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of seven photographs from the French capital. There are three snaps of Wiig standing solo, wearing a strapless black-and-white knit Chanel minidress with the house’s interlocking double-C emblem at the chest. Then there’s a picture of Wiig with singer Dua Lipa and actress Sandra Hüller, one of Wiig with just Hüller, another of Wiig with actor Pedro Pascal, and a group shot of Wiig with Pascal, DJ and producer Honey Dijon, and Pascal’s actress sister Lux Pascal.

Wiig’s caption on her post reads, “Last week was a dream! Thank you @chanelofficial 🦢,” and she added the hashtag “#ParisFashionWeek” at the end.

Brigitte Bardot’s 1964 love song “Moi je joue” plays over the post.

The comments section of Wiig’s post is flooded with lovely messages from her fans and followers.

Wiig’s Fans Think She’s ‘Breathtaking’ & ‘Amazing’

Getty Kristen Wiig in Paris.

Kristen Wiig’s fans and followers flocked to her post’s comments section to share the thoughts about her Paris photographs. Needless to there are loads of complimentary messages.

One of Wiig’s followers commented, “You’re breathtaking.❤️”

Another follower wrote, “You look amazing. Insane 🔥.”

Somebody else loved the combination of Wiig and Pedro Pascal and posted, “Pascal and you 🔥 ❤️.”

“Dress is giving sporty spice and I love it,” said someone else.

“You look absolutely incredible 😍😍,” stated another Instagram user.

Last but not least, one individual proclaimed, “kristen wiig causes motherquake from new instagram post.”

We love that Wiig had a great time in Paris — and we love the combination of Wiig, Sandra Hüller, Pascals Pedro and Lux, Honey Dijon, and Dua Lipa. We also have to agree with her fans and followers that she’s looking fabulous.

Wiig’s 2026 has been an eventful one. She appeared as herself in the highly-rated documentary movie “Lorne,” about the Canadian film and television producer Lorne Michaels. She voiced Roboto in the sci-fi fantasy sword and sorcery movie “Masters of the Universe.” Wiig also continued in her starring role as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons in Apple TV’s period comedy-drama “Palm Royale.”

Her upcoming credits include the comedy-drama movie “Toni Erdmann,” the rom-com “Epiphany,” and the comedy-drama film “Cut Off.” However, production hasn’t started on any of those yet and they don’t have confirmed release dates.

We do, however, look forward to seeing them all when they hit theaters at some point in the near future.

Kristen Wiig’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.