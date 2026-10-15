Hilary Swank Offers Hope to Women With Powerful Message After Revealing Pregnancy at 52

Hilary Swank is offering a hopeful reminder about life’s timing after her pregnancy announcement struck a chord with a woman wondering whether motherhood could still be in her future.

Hilary, 52, responded personally after a 39-year-old follower said seeing the actress expecting another child gave her hope that she might still have the family she wants someday.

The exchange came shortly after Swank revealed she and her husband, Philip Schneider, are expecting their third child.

Hilary Swank Responds to Fan Hoping for a Family

Getty US actress Hilary Swank

The follower left an emotional message beneath Swank’s Wednesday, October 14, pregnancy announcement.

“At 39 im still single and childless,” she wrote. “You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family.”

Swank answered with a message about learning to trust that major moments don’t always arrive on the schedule people imagine for themselves.

“Thank you! 🙌 It can! I always go by the adage, things happen in their time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me. But of course trusting that, for me, has always been the hardest part. Wishing you unwavering trust and abundant beauty on your journey! 🙌🏽”, the P.S. I Love You star wrote.

Swank Announced Baby No. 3 With Family Video

The two-time Oscar winner revealed her pregnancy through a playful Instagram video featuring Schneider and their 3-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm.

The family appeared as glowing stick figures dancing in the dark before Swank’s figure revealed a tiny glowing baby positioned over her stomach. “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” she captioned the announcement.

The couple is expecting their third child in December. Swank and Schneider welcomed Aya and Ohm in April 2023.

Motherhood Was Something Swank Wanted for Years

Swank had wanted children for years before becoming a first-time mother in her late 40s.

When she announced she was expecting twins in 2022, the “Million Dollar Baby” star said she had hoped for the pregnancy for years.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

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“And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

After Aya and Ohm arrived, Swank was equally candid about the realities of childbirth.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she wrote alongside a photo with her newborn twins.

Hilary Swank Embraces Motherhood Later in Life

Swank has since said she didn’t deliberately plan to have children later. Instead, life circumstances led her to motherhood when she felt able to give her children more of her time.

She previously told People that becoming a parent later let her be more present with Aya and Ohm after decades spent building her career.