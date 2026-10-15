Iconic ‘Home Alone’ Landmark Closing In 2027 For Lengthy Restoration Project

One of New York City’s most famous hotels is about to go dark. The Plaza Hotel, the Fifth Avenue landmark that doubled as Kevin McAllister’s lavish getaway in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” will close in January 2027 for at least four years of extensive restoration and repairs, its operator announced on Oct. 14. The legendary New York City landmark was first opened in 1907.

The hotel said the project centers on restoring the landmark-protected facade. In a statement, management pointed to the complexity of maintaining a property of such architectural and cultural significance. The Plaza’s management said the scope of work of the project will significantly disrupt operations.

Management cited its commitment to preservation requirements, the building’s long-term care, and the safety of its guests, employees, and surrounding community as reasons why it is best for a closure rather than stay open in phases. If construction stays on schedule, the Plaza is expected to reopen its doors in 2031.

A Movie Landmark for a Generation

For millions, the Plaza Hotel is inseparable from “Home Alone 2,” the 1992 holiday sequel in which Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin checks into the hotel on his parents’ credit card and tangles with Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci’s bumbling burglars. The hotel’s lobby also hosted a famous cameo from then-owner Donald Trump, who sold the property at a loss in 1995.

The Plaza’s screen resume stretches beyond the holiday classic, however, having appeared in several other famous films. It appears in “The Great Gatsby,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2013 film in which he portrays the mysterious bachelor Gatsby. The famous hotel also appears in “The Way We Were,” Robert Redford and Barbara Streisand’s 1973 romantic drama.

Many Questions Remain

Many details of the building’s renovation plan are still unclear. The hotel has yet to share the cost of the project or the exact closing date. Operator Fairmont has also not yet clarified if residents of the building’s 181 condominiums will need to leave during construction. The property also contains 282 guest rooms.

Employees have received one piece of reassurance. A spokesman for the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council told the New York Times that the union’s 378 members who work at the Plaza Hotel will have the right to return to their jobs at the same pay when the hotel reopens. The union also said they would work with employees to find temporary work while the building is under renovations.

Getty A foyer inside the Plaza Hotel is seen March 16, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Last Chance for Visitors This Year

For fans hoping to see the hotel’s Palm Court afternoon tea, its Grand Ballroom, or its iconic lobby, the window is closing. Guests have the final months of 2026 and a portion of January 2027 to take in the hotel from the inside before it closes. With further announcements on renovations and the restoration project timeline still to come, the Plaza’s final holiday season before its long closure will no doubt attract a flurry of visitors looking to enjoy the New York City landmark around the holidays.