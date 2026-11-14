Brooks Nader Caught in Nationwide FAA Shutdown as Private Jet Is Grounded

Brooks Nadar is one of the many who have been impacted by the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) nationwide ground stop that went into effect on Friday afternoon.

The model was set to take off from New York City to her home state of Louisiana on a private jet to attend the LSU football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, TMZ reports. She was reportedly minutes away from taking off when the order came from the FAA.

Nadar is “safe but stuck sitting on the tarmac,” with the outlet adding that the pilots have “zero updates about what’s going on.” It’s said to be unlikely that her plane will get off the ground tonight.

Jen Selter, another model, is dealing with a different situation as she was already in the air when the shutdown began. She told TMZ that her flight “took off about an hour before news of the nationwide ground stop broke,” but things have “remained calm in the sky.” The pilots have remained calm while in the sky, informing that passengers that they are still trying to figure out what is happening. However, they believe it will still land in Scottsdale as planned.

What We Know About The Nationwide Ground Stop

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According to a tracking platform, as of 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 13, a total of 9,814 flights were delayed, with total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States. The ground stop went into effect around 4 p.m. ET. And with that, more than 700 flights within, into, or out of the United States have already been canceled on Saturday, the flight tracker adds.

A source tells CNN that, as a result of this, major airlines could decide to shut down for the evening. The outlet adds that an estimated 1.5 million people were stranded by flight cancellations.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that there is no time frame to resolve the communications outage. Adding that this does not stem from a threat to the United States, with Preliminary reports indicating it’s not a cyberattack, CNN reports. This is also said to not be linked to the Microsoft outage.

“It’s going to take some time,” he went on. “And so this isn’t going to just be resolved and turned around within the hour.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin are set to address reporters at the White House in the Briefing Room on Friday night.

Due to the stoppage, United Airlines, JetBlue, and Air Canada are canceling all or the majority of remaining flights for the night.

Many College Football teams across the country are set to be flying for their upcoming games on Saturday, but cannot get out. As a result, the Big 12 Conference said it is “evaluating any potential changes to Saturday’s football schedule”

“The Conference will continue to monitor the travel disruptions alongside its member institutions and provide updates for Saturday’s games,” they continued in a statement.

In a photo shared by ESPN College Football Insider Pete Thamel, Colorado State was spotted holding a walk-through at Northern Colorado Regional Airport while they wait to fly to Pullman to play at Washington State.