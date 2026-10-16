Brooks Nader Recreates Pamela Anderson’s Iconic ’90s Look in Plunging Leather Corset

“Dancing With the Stars” season 33 contestant and model Brooks Nader is bringing back ’90s bombshell glamour with her latest look.

Nader was photographed in Cannes, France, on Thursday, October 15, while promoting the upcoming “Baywatch” reboot alongside her co-star Stephen Amell, where she channeled none other than the original series’iconic star, Pamela Anderson. Nader’s ensemble was a replica of the sexy and daring look Anderson once wore, down to the voluminous wavy hairstyle.

Brooks Nader Channels Pamela Anderson While Promoting ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

Fans of Pamela Anderson may have had to do a double take after seeing Brooks Nader’s latest outfit. The model was spotted in Cannes, France, channeling the ’90s bombshell icon in a daring ensemble. Just Jared shared several photos of the former DWTS contestant walking around the city in a plunging black corset top, black leggings, and tall black boots. She completed the look with black opera gloves and black sunglasses, recreating the outfit Anderson famously wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1995 while promoting her film, “Barb Wire.”

Nader perfectly recreated Anderson’s look down to the ’90s bombshell blowout, which is all about big curls and waves. The “Love They Nader” star was in Cannes to promote the “Baywatch” reboot, which she stars in alongside Stephen Amell, who walked beside Nader in a dark blue suit.

All that was missing from Nader’s look was Anderson’s iconic barbed-wire tattoo, which the 59-year-old actress has since had lasered off.

Entertainment Tonight later posted a side-by-side of the two women’s identical looks, with Nader commenting, “Style inspo always.” The model is set to star as Selene in the upcoming reboot of the beloved 1989 series. In the original, Anderson starred as C.J. Parker for five seasons from 1992 to 1997. According to Deadline, the “Baywatch” reboot will premiere in January 2027.

Nader Called Starring in the ‘Baywatch’ Reboot a ‘Pinch Me Moment’

Getty MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Brooks Nader attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Swim Week At W South Beach – Red Carpet/Backstage on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida.

While promoting the “Baywatch” reboot, Nader spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the “surreal” experience of starring in a revival of a series associated with one of her longtime icons, calling the opportunity a “pinch me moment.”

“Something that’s been on my vision board and on my mood board since I was a little girl. All the muses of ‘Baywatch,’ Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, are so iconic,” she continued. “And to be stepping into the role that they one played is very, very surreal.”

Besides Nader and Amell, who will reprise the role of Hobie Buchannon, the “Baywatch” reboot stars a handful of celebrities, including Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Noah Beck. Livvy Dunne will make her acting debut, and David Chokachi will reprise his role as Cody Madison.

The official trailer for the reboot dropped on October 13, giving fans a first look at the cast sporting the iconic red bathing suits as they race to save lives in some of the most chaotic and dire situations imaginable. Viewers will see plenty of heart-pounding rescues, hot lifeguards, and no shortage of drama. But will it live up to its original? Fans will have to wait and see.