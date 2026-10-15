Guillermo Rodriguez Gives Witney Carson A Heartwarming Surprise to Remember Their ‘DWTS’ Journey

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson built a special bond throughout their “Dancing with the Stars” journey that sadly came to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 13, when the two were voted off following their dance to “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny for Super Bowl week.

So, to show his appreciation for Carson, Rodriguez gave her a very thoughtful and sweet gift.

Posting on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Oct. 14, Carson shared a mirror selfie of herself backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with a baby blue Dior purse featured right in the center.

“Gift from Guillermo and fam why is he the sweetest!” she captioned the photo.

Witney Carson Admits She & Guillermo Rodriguez Are Okay with the Results

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Carson, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was beyond complimentary of Rodriguez for his care of her during the grueling competition. And with that, she admitted both of them were okay with the results.

“Both Guillermo and I were very content with the results,” Carson told E! News at Selena Gomez’s Fourth Annual Rare Impact Fund in L.A. on Oct. 14. “We were both really tired and we were like, ‘Maybe this is the God and the universe telling us you need to take a break now.'”

However, Carson said that the elimination is “bittersweet” for one reason.

“This man brought so much joy to so many people every week,” she added. “So, he will be very missed. I will miss him a lot, for sure.”



Jimmy Kimmel Called Guillermo Rodriguez’s Elimination ‘A Kick To The Mirrorballs’

Following Rodriguez’s elimination, Jimmy Kimmel jokingly sounded off during his Tuesday, Oct. 13 monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in which he called the elimination a “kick to the Mirrorballs,” despite the two earning their “highest score yet” with a 22/40.

“Let’s get to the main event now,” Kimmel began. “To the brightest star in all the universe, Guillermo, who has somehow against all odds made it to week five of Dancing With the Stars and is the toast of the internet.”

The late-night host then went out to point out that the partners had “racked up over 700,000 views” on YouTube of their routines, which was more than triple the views of their next contestant.

“First of all, this is an outrage,” Kimmel said. “Will you accept the results, or will you take legal action?”

“I think we should take legal action,” Rodriguez joked, to which Carson added, “Absolutely. I’m ready.”

Kimmel then went on to praise the duo’s work on the show, specifically shouting out Carson.

“Your choreography this season has been absolutely incredible,” he said. “The situations you put Guillermo in. Really, really impressive. Honestly, you’ve taken this lump of Play-Doh and you sculpted him into a masterpiece.”

So what will Carson miss most about Rodriguez?

“Everything,” she replied. “He is such a sweetheart. He is so beloved by everyone. But now, Jimmy, you and I don’t have this weird custody battle. You can have him now.”

And for Rodriguez he did manage to achieve his goal of losing some weight.

“You lost weight and you gained a pregnant friend,” Kimmel said. “Again, thank you Witney for taking such good care of Guillermo throughout this. Guillermo, you have brought so much joy to so many and now we have nothing to look forward to ever again.”