DWTS’ Tatyana Ali Reveals Emotional Dedication to Late TV Icon

The upcoming week of “Dancing With the Stars” is “Dedication Night,” so viewers had better have tissues ready. The fan-favorite theme will see the 10 remaining celebrity contestants dedicate their dance to a special person or event in their life that has impacted them, with their professional partners helping make their routine even more meaningful.

With the dedications, songs, and dance styles revealed ahead of the Tuesday, October 20 episode, actress Tatyana Ali’s dedication was left out and held for a separate special announcement. On Thursday, October 15, Ali was able to finally share on the DWTS podcast that her Viennese Waltz was dedicated to her “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” on-screen dad, the late James Avery.

Ali later shared the announcement in an emotional Instagram post.

Tatyana Ali to Honor Late ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-Star James Avery

Getty LOS ANGELES – JULY 7: Actor James Avery attends the world premiere of “I, Robot” at the Mann Village Theatre July 7, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.

Tatyana Ali’s dedication for DWTS season 35’s upcoming “Dedication Night” has finally been revealed. Appearing on the show’s podcast with host Andy Richter, Ali announced that she and her pro partner, Jan Ravnik, will honor the late James Avery, who famously played her on-screen father, Phillip Banks, on the beloved ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Ali and Ravnik will be performing a Viennese waltz to “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” by Nancy Wilson.

Ali later shared the announcement in an Instagram post featuring photos of Avery on the set of the show alongside his co-stars, and revealing that both her dedication and the song she selected for her Week 6 performance hold special meaning.

“My @dancingwiththestars dedication night dance is to James Avery. You know him as Phillip Banks or Uncle Phil or maybe Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Everything I believe about being an artist, was learned at his feet. I loved him very much and I know many of you did too,” she began.

Ali went on to share that Avery was a big fan of Jazz and Wilson, making her song choice all the more meaningful for the special tribute. “The lyrics are perfect for the way I feel. I am elated that I’ve made it far enough in this competition to be able to honor him,” she added.

She ended her post by sharing just how close she and Avery were, calling him “one of my greatest teachers” and stating that she “felt [his] love week after week” as she continued her DWTS journey. “I know if James was still here, he would have been in that audience cheering me on, encouraging me, telling me all the good things he sees in me,” she said.

According to ABC News, Avery died from complications following open-heart surgery on Dec. 31, 2013. He was 68.

Will Ali Share the Ballroom Floor with Her ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro?

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Tatyana Ali.

Usually, the person the contestant dedicated their night to will join them on the ballroom floor. However, with Avery no longer with us, Ali told Richter on the DWTS podcast that fans will have to wait and see who will join her that night.

Many fans are hoping that that special someone could be DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, with whom she starred on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Ribeiro famously starred as her big brother, Carlton Banks, on the sitcom. He has also touchingly called Ali “his sister” when she steps onto the ballroom floor.

In the comment section of Ali’s dedication post, fans expressed how emotional they already felt about the upcoming tribute. “The millennials are not going to be ok this week. 🥹🥹🥹 can’t wait!” A comment read. “Stocking up on tissues and water because I know I’m going to be wrecked,” another fan wrote.

“And then Alfonso is going to have to hold it together and continue hosting 😭,” a comment read.

To see all the dedications, song selections, and dance styles of the remaining 10 contestants, click here.