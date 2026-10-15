DWTS Alum Karina Smirnoff, 48, Is an Absolute Vision in a High-Slit Red Gown

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Karina Smirnoff is still in incredible shape years after leaving the show.

The season 13 champion last competed back in 2016. Since then, she’s gone on to work on plenty of other projects and even became a mother.

Now, Smirnoff is showing off how stunning she looks in red. Check out the iconic look and see what other DWTS fans had to say.

Former DWTS Pro Karina Smirnoff Blows Fans Away in Her Latest Photos

Even after decades in the public eye, fans agree that professional dancer Karina Smirnoff is an absolute vision. The 48-year-old recently showed off a timeless red gown, which perfectly complemented her trim figure.

“Love my new red dress from #imperialChampionships Photo credit to @annettesudol Dress by @d_designofficial #dancing #judging #grateful,” the Mirrorball champion captioned her Instagram photos.

In the comments, fans completely fawned over Karina Smirnoff’s gorgeous look. Many agreed the high slit absolutely pulled the look together.

“You look so perfect in that dress ❤️” one kind fan wrote.

“Karina, you are absolutely amazing! ❤️😍” another added.

“You look amazing 🔥🔥🔥 miss you Lady🥰” someone else chimed in.

Many viewers expressed a desire to see Karina Smirnoff return to “Dancing With the Stars” someday.

Karina Smirnoff Continued Dancing After Retiring From DWTS

Karina Smirnoff parted ways with “Dancing With the Stars,” but she kept her passion and talent for ballroom dance alive. These days, she often makes appearances at professional dance competitions as a judge, teacher, or special guest. This December she plans to attend the Naples Open Dance Festival.

The dancer also expanded her resume and became a published author. Her debut book, “We’re Just Not That Into You: Dating Disasters from the Trenches,” came out in 2015.

However, “Dancing With the Stars” will always hold a special place in her heart. Karina Smirnoff appeared alongside the other pro dancers to honor the late Len Goodman during the memorable tribute dance in 2023.

Smirnoff doesn’t often grant interviews, but generously sat down with San Francisco station KRON 4 in the summer of 2025.

“I’ve been judging quite a lot, and I have couples that I lead,” she revealed during the interview. “It’s a very competitive world, so everyone wants to enjoy when they dance [but] they also want to win.”

“But, it is a happy atmosphere,” Smirnoff added. “Once the music is on, all the competition goes to the side and people just truly enjoy dancing.”

Fans Would Love to See the Mirrorball Champion Serve as a Guest Judge

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues, there are ample opportunities for guest judges to come aboard. During “Super Bowl Night,” sports commentator Joe Buck joined the judges. Next week, former DWTS pro Kym Johnson Herjavec will be the guest judge.

Many DWTS viewers would absolutely love seeing Karina Smirnoff have a chance to judge the competition.

“Dedication Night” is the theme for week six, which will kick off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC.