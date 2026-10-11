Meet the Guest Stars & Judge For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ‘Super Bowl Night’

“Dancing With the Stars” week five is just around the corner. The theme for the evening is “Super Bowl Night” and will feature appearances from NFL players who previously competed for the Mirrorball trophy.

Right now, the top 11 couples are rehearsing and eager to showcase their latest dance for fans. While DWTS viewers are excited to see their favorite couple perform, many are also looking forward to seeing the NFL players return. Two of them even brought home the Mirrorball trophy.

See what to expect from “Super Bowl Night” and meet the guest judge and special performers for the evening.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Brings the NFL to the Ballroom

During “Super Bowl Night,” fans can expect to see season 3 champion Emmitt Smith, season 14 champion Donald Driver, season 33 finalist Danny Amendola, and season 27 contestant DeMarcus Ware.

The four have been practicing behind the scenes, eager to put on a stellar performance for viewers. Even years later, DWTS fans remember their commitment to the craft and iconic routines.

“Monday Night Football” announcer Joe Buck will also join the judges for the evening.

While some fans have expressed skepticism over Buck’s ability to judge ballroom dance, others believe they will be pleasantly surprised by his commentary. After all, the four NFL players quickly became fan favorites during their respective seasons, despite having no prior dance training.

The top 11 couples will perform new routines, honoring some of the most iconic halftime performances across Super Bowl history. From Usher to Bad Bunny, there is no shortage of memorable shows to recreate.

“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform the Paso Doble to Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

“Lady Gaga is iconic [and] that Super Bowl performance was so iconic,” the Ukrainian dancer shared his thoughts on the official DWTS podcast. “I think she leans into the creativity of the performance, and so, we’ll get weird. We’ll get Paso, but we’ll get weird and really put on the show.”

The Pro Dancers & Athletes Always Make a Fine Match

“Dancing With the Stars” typically invites talented professional athletes to join the show. But season 35 marks the first year a Banana Ball player entered the ballroom.

On Saturday, October 10, the first Banana Bowl took place. Season 35 competitor Jackson Olson joined his Savannah Bananas teammates and played an excellent game, but ultimately lost to the Texas Tailgaters.

However, many members of the Banana League came together and put on a spectacular performance for fans. DWTS pros and troupe members joined the ball players on the field, resulting in one memorable show.

After the game ended, Jackson and his partner, Emma Slater, immediately returned to the rehearsal studio. They’re still part of the competition and have been working around his Banana Ball games. For week five, the pair will perform a Salsa to “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.

“Super Bowl Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 on ABC. Vote for your favorite couples to keep them advancing in the competition.