Val Chmerkovskiy gave “Dancing With the Stars” fans something unexpected to talk about during the season 35 finale: a completely different hairstyle.

The professional dancer, 40, appeared on the Nov. 24 broadcast with his dark hair grown out into a bob, a major departure from the slicked-back style viewers have come to associate with him.

Fans Were Stunned With the Look

The locks moved around his face as he danced alongside his wife and former competition partner, Jenna Johnson. The couple joined other eliminated contestants for a performance during the finale, even though their own journey in the competition had ended weeks earlier.

Chmerkovskiy and his celebrity partner, actress Jenna Dewan, were eliminated during the Nov. 10 episode. Their appearance in the finale gave viewers another chance to see them on the ballroom floor, but it was the dancer’s new look that quickly became a talking point.

Some fans admitted they needed a second look to recognize the longtime pro. Others immediately took to social media to share their reactions to his transformation.

One viewer compared the hairstyle to a combination of two familiar faces, writing, “He looks like Benny Blanco and Bob Ross’s love child.”

“Thank you because genuinely what was going on tonight with him,” another person commented.

A third fan agreed, writing, “i genuinely was thinking this exactly when i saw his hair”

Not everyone was confused by the change. Some viewers thought Chmerkovskiy could pull off just about any style.

“Val is so hot he can pull any look off. The swagger is off the chain,” one fan wrote.

Chmerkovskiy Had Some Controversy This Season

The hairstyle was not the only reason Chmerkovskiy made headlines during the show’s 35th season. Earlier in the competition, the dancer found himself at the center of a controversy involving longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

The pair appeared to put their recent tension aside when they shared a hug during Chmerkovskiy’s return to the ABC series following a one-week suspension. The disciplinary action came after comments he made about Inaba.

A video of their interaction circulated online, showing the two speaking before embracing. Inaba appeared aware that people nearby were watching the exchange and addressed the attention directly.

“So everyone’s staring. We are coworkers and we are completely cordial. We are good, okay?” she said.

The moment prompted cheers from those watching as the two appeared to signal that they were moving forward professionally.

Chmerkovskiy later discussed the interaction during an interview with PEOPLE, describing it as an important moment for both of them.

“It felt cathartic relief, you know?” he told the publication. “I think it was just really important for me to make sure that she feels safe and knows that, firsthand from me, I want nothing but love for her.”

The dancer, who is married to fellow DWTS professional Jenna Johnson, also emphasized the importance of communicating with Inaba directly rather than allowing other people to speak on his behalf.

Now, as the season comes to a close, Chmerkovskiy’s appearance has given fans a fresh reason to discuss him. While his dancing remains familiar to longtime viewers, his new bob proved that even a small change in appearance can make a big impression on the ballroom.