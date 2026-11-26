Julianne Hough has left cryptic words on her social media. The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host surprised fans with the confirmation of her romance with Peloton instructor Adrian Williams. Even more surprising, however, was news of the couple’s breakup just a day after they had made things Instagram official.

Hough was the one who confirmed the breakup to TMZ. At the time, the 38-year-old didn’t personally address the news, apart from speaking to the outlet. Now, Hough appears to have broken her silence on the matter. She and 42-year-old Williams were an item over the summer, but their romance seems to have fizzled out.

The “Dancing with the Stars” media personality has remained coy about the details, but her latest post provides big hints about what may have gone wrong.

Julianne Hough Speaks Of ‘Trust’ In An Instagram Post

Julianne Hough shared some telling posts on her social media on November 25. The actress shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories that appeared to address her breakup with Adrian Williams. Hough hasn’t spoken of the split directly, but the timing of her Instagram activity leaves little doubt.

Hough shared two quotes by author Diego Perez under his pen name Yung Pueblo. In them, the 38-year-old alluded to her implied commitment to the relationship with Williams compared to his. Hough also implied there was a matter of trust that may have been a factor in the breakup.

“May you attract someone who pours as much love and care into you as you pour into them.” Hough’s first Instagram Stories entry read.

Her second one was a bit more pointed, although the media personality didn’t name Williams in it either.

“The highest currency is not attention, it’s trust,” Hough concluded with her second post.

Williams has not commented on or addressed the breakup since it became public knowledge.

Julianne Hough Had Appeared On Adrian Williams’ Social Media Shortly Before Their Breakup

Julianne Hough and Adrian Williams’ romance was kept deliberately low-key by both former partners. TMZ was the first to report on the couple’s breakup and provided details of their former relationship. According to the outlet, the pair had been dating for months before they went official.

Williams was the one to first acknowledge his association with Hough. The Peloton instructor uploaded a picture of Hough holding her dog Sunny shortly on his Instagram Stories. Hough reshared the image on her account, confirming their romance.

However, just one day after the two seemed to have gone public, news broke out that they were no longer together. TMZ confirmed that Hough herself had provided them with the update. The outlet also revealed that the end of their relationship was sudden and abrupt.

Although Williams was the one to explicitly reveal Hough’s presence in his life, it was the latter who had first teased their involvement. The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host had hinted at her love life in an interview with E! News.

At the time, Hough said she “might not be single,” promising there was information to relay. As of now, though, Hough and Williams appear to have parted ways.