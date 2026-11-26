Melissa Joan Hart has opened up about her experience on Season 9 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In a social video posted on Tuesday, the actress recalled her experience on the dance competition. The video came during the week of the Season 35 finale of “DWTS.”

“I was there about six weeks. First time I had ever left my children,” Hart recalled on social media “I wanted to be a dancer more than I wanted to be an actress, and so I was very excited about being on this show.”

The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star was paired with three-time champion Mark Ballas. She was eliminated in Week Six of a possible ten, placing 9th in the competition.

Melissa Joan Hart Charts The Highs and Lows of ‘DWTS

ABC Mark Ballas and Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart wanted to join Season 9 of “Dancing with the Stars” after her friend said that she should head to the ballroom to prove that she’s “not just the girl next door.”

“I did a good jive,” she recalled on her social media, per US Weekly. “I’m really good at the Latin dances. I think my Charleston was so much fun,” she beamed.

And her time on the show has inspired her to keep dancing. “And here’s the thing: as an adult, I have been doing adult tap classes,” Hart added.

Hart was surprisingly not initially scared of being scored by the judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. “Everybody was like, ‘Oh, are you worried because you have to be judged?’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t care what they say. I’m just out there to have a good time and dance,'” she declared.

But when she stood in front of the judging panel, she started to become nervous. “Well, let me tell you, there’s nothing worse than thinking you killed it in your first dance, standing up there in front of the judges, and they go, ‘Eh,’ and you’re like,’ I didn’t miss a step.”

“I didn’t pee on myself out of fear. I didn’t trip. I didn’t break anything. I didn’t hurt anybody. And I stayed on the dance floor and I got it done.’ And then they’re like, ‘It’s not that good,’” Hart quipped.

Melissa Joan Hart Laments Her Exit

Mark Ballas and Melissa Joan Hart

Hart was eliminated for her Waltz to “Only One Road”, for which she scored 20 out of 30 from the judges. But Hart was disappointed she couldn’t take part in the following week’s style.

“The week I got kicked off, I was about to do a quickstep, and I think I would have killed that,” Hart revealed. The “Clarissa Explains It All” star added that the dance would have been to “The Bare Necessities” from Jungle Book because her sons were going to be in the ballroom during her live performance

“They were coming to see me the next day, and I got kicked off the show and had to go home,” she added, before correcting herself. “I got to go home. Let’s put it that way.”

“But I got kicked off the week before because I had the flu. I was deathly ill,” the 50-year-old recalled.

“I was trying to, like, be graceful, and I had the flu, and I was so sick,” she added in the video. “I really wanted to dance. I was very disappointed that I didn’t get to dance more, and I was also disappointed that I didn’t dance prettier than I did.”

“DWTS” was a good lesson for Hart. “I was like, ‘Oh, this kind of sucks when people judge you,’” she said. “That’s my experience.”

Season 9 was ultimately won by singer Donnie Osmond and his pro dancer Kym Johnson.