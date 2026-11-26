“Dancing With the Stars” has a new Mirrorball champion — but it did not come without a hiccup!

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech was crowned the season 35 champion during the live finale on Tuesday, November 24. However, during his freestyle dance with partner Daniella Karagach, Ezra’s prosthetic leg went flying!

The live audience and the TV audience alike were equally stunned and inspired by his ability to continue on one leg.

But what were the other finalists thinking?

Finalists React

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Ezra was a fan favorite from the beginning as he overcame the odds and won over the hearts of America. The admiration and love only multiplied as the athlete showed his determination by continuing with his routine after losing a leg…literally!

“I was on the I was on the other side of the monitor when it happened and I just saw everyone’s faces,” finalist Tatyana Ali told Extra after the show. “We all just ran over.”

Tatyana’s partner, Jan Ravnik, said it was “like silence,” praising Ezra for “keeping [it] together.”

He called the moment “unreal,” and said Ezra’s win was “well deserved.”

Not everyone got a live view of the ordeal, however.

Finalist Maura Higgins and her partner Mark Ballas said they “missed that part.”

“I already know his champion mindset that he powered through, and he’s amazing,” Ballas told Extra.

Rylee Arnold, however, said she had “an actual anxiety attack” when she saw Ezra’s leg come off. “Like, actually, what is going to happen? It was literally perfect. So inspirational. So insane.”

“It’s a flawless performance from the the viewer,” Rylee’s partner, comedian Connor Wood, said. “They their performance is so much further, so much more mental than anything we see on TV.”

Mirrorball Champion

Ezra became the first amputee and first Paralympian to win the Mirrorball Trophy. He and Daniella danced to Linkin Park’s “Numb” for their instantly iconic freestyle.

The pair scored a perfect 30 from the judges, even after the hiccup of losing his leg mid-dance.

“I knew it wasn’t on right,” he told Extra of his prosthetic. “Sometimes it’ll lock into place even if it’s not on right. So, I had to just go. … I was prepared to dance the rest of the freestyle on one leg if I had to.”

Lucky for Ezra, he didn’t have to.

After a quick lift, Daniella was able to grab the leg from a backup dancer and help Ezra resecure it before completing the rest of the routine.

“Greatest experience of my life. Thank you @dancingwiththestars 🤍,” he captioned a celebration post shared to Instagram the following morning. In the snap, Ezra is holding Daniella on his hip while seemingly raising a spare prosthetic leg in the air with his opposite hand.

“I kind of blacked out and then we ended up finishing the dance,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “When it came off, I was like, ‘I’m doing the rest of the dance without my leg on.’ And then I heard her go, ‘Put your leg on.’ I went, ‘I’ll put my leg on. I’ll put my leg on.'”