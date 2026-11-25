Ezra Frech didn’t let an unexpected mishap keep him from taking home the Mirrorball Trophy on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The 21-year-old Paralympian opened up about the dramatic moment his prosthetic leg came off during his freestyle with professional partner Daniella Karagach during Tuesday’s season 35 finale.

Despite the surprise, the pair managed to finish their routine and ultimately claimed the competition’s top prize.

Frech Opened Up About What He Was Thinking in That Very Moment

Frech discussed the incident during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, Nov. 25, where the newly crowned champion explained how quickly things changed during their performance.

“Last night was crazy,” he said. “We started our freestyle without the prosthetic — that was a creative choice, and then things went a little off script.”

The plan was for Frech to begin the routine without his prosthetic before putting it on during the dance. However, after attaching it, he realized it had not properly secured to his leg.

“I wasn’t able to suction my leg on, and I knew it wasn’t on, and sometimes when that happens, it’ll re-suction, but it didn’t. It came off,” he explained.

Rather than stop dancing, Frech initially considered completing the entire routine without the prosthetic. Karagach, however, quickly recognized what was happening and urged him to put it back on.

Karagach recalled noticing her partner’s expression as the situation unfolded.

“Well, I saw his face. I was like, if I don’t tell him to put his leg on, he’s gonna do the whole dance without his leg right now,” she said.

Frech also remembered hearing her instruction in the middle of the performance.

“When it came off, I was like, ‘I’m doing the rest of the dance without my leg on.’ And then I heard her go, ‘Put your leg on!’”

Frech Has Been Praised for How He Handled the Unexpected Moment

He credited the quick teamwork that helped them get through the unexpected moment. Karagach later shared another behind-the-scenes detail on her Instagram Stories, thanking fellow professional dancer Alan Bersten for stepping in when the prosthetic came loose.

“The way @alanbersten slid me that leg and made sure Ezra’s rip away was cleared was true professionalism at its finest,” she wrote. “Grateful you had our backs 🙏🏻 can’t thank you enough.”

The mishap did not stop Frech and Karagach from delivering the performance or earning the season’s championship. Their victory was especially emotional for the pair, who were visibly overcome with tears when host Alfonso Ribeiro announced their names.

Frech struggled to contain his emotions as he addressed the audience and viewers who helped make the win possible.

“This is the most special moment of my life,” he told Ribeiro. “Thank you, everyone, for voting, thank you for believing in us.”

For Frech, the victory capped a remarkable run on the ABC competition. His freestyle did not go exactly as planned, but the unexpected moment became part of the story of the night he and Karagach lifted the Mirrorball Trophy.