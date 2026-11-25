DWTS finalist Connor delivered one of the most talked-about routines of the Season 35 finale when he channeled Tom Holland’s iconic “Lip Sync Battle” performance.

His show-stopping “Umbrella” freestyle alongside pro partner Rylee Arnold was unforgettable. Subsequently, after coming in third for the season, the “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast” co-host shared a message for the “Spiderman” star.

What Message Does Connor Wood Have For Tom Holland?

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Stepping out onto the ballroom floor complete with a corset, Connor Wood brought the house down with a high-energy tribute to Rihanna’s 2007 hit as interpreted by Tom Holland. However, following the viral performance, Wood shared a candid message aimed directly at Holland about stepping into his dance shoes with Extra.

“Listen Tommy,” he began. “I hope I made you proud. We put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears…I’m not kidding.”

Wood then showed off his bloody knee to emphasize the fact. “Lots of tears. Hope I made him proud.”

Arnold told Extra that paying homage to the viral dance was her idea. “When I first met him, I thought ‘he gives Tom Holland.’ He’s a little bit goofy, cute, fun, kind of athletic.”

She added, “I thought he would totally nail this.” Additionally, she said, “And the first thing he said to me was, ‘I’m going to lean into this competition’ and today was leaning in.”

Tom Holland has not yet commented on Wood’s reinterpretation of his iconic performance.

Fans Reacted to Connor Wood’s Unforgettable DWTS Moment

DWTS shared Connor Wood’s complete dance on Instagram. Fans couldn’t get enough of the performance.

“The fans helped get him this far, they and Rylee are what carried him this season. So doing a freestyle FOR the fans, paying tribute to them and giving them what they want to see was the perfect freestyle for him. Plus he’s a literal comedian so this was a great end,” wrote one follower.

A second fan shared, “Connor and Rylee have brought an element of fun, humor and improvement back for those who are well aware they aren’t the best & those who don’t have any experience whatsoever. How can people not love them?!”

“Truly such an amazing and genuine moment for the both of them. I thoroughly enjoyed watching them this season. Rylee and Connor are the epitome of the show and what this experience is all about,” a third viewer penned.

A fourth viewer concluded, “So many things on this show have paid homage to something else, this isn’t a new concept people! LOVE LOVE LOVED this dance!!”

Connor Wood came in third place in the DWTS finale. In fifth place was Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, followed by Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik. In second place were Amber Glenn and Pasha Paskov. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach won the season.

The viral freestyle ended up being one of the most talked-about moments of Season 35. By tipping his hat to Tom Holland with that level of commitment and showmanship, Connor Wood gave fans a finale memory they’ll be replaying long after the season wraps.