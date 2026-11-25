“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 has concluded, and there is a new pair of Mirrorball champions. Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach were crowned the victors, even after a mishap during their freestyle.

Now that their rigorous rehearsal schedule is over, Ezra and Daniella have time to celebrate and relax with their families.

But one of their biggest cheerleaders was in the ballroom last night, even though she’s still incredibly tiny.

Daniella Karagach’s Daughter Saw Her Mother Win

Professional dancers Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach married in 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Nikita, in May 2023. She’s been on every tour with her parents, outnumbering even some of the pro dancers.

Of course, the three-year-old was in the ballroom last night to cheer on her parents. Daniella and Ezra took home the Mirrorball trophy, while Pasha and his partner Amber Glenn were the runners-up.

Immediately after the show ended, Nikita just wanted to hug her mother.

“Sweet moment with @dancingwiththestars season 35 Mirrorball champs🥹🪩💜 @daniellakaragach @ezrafrech,” Good Morning America captioned a new video just after the DWTS season 35 finale concluded.

In the clip, Daniella holds Nikita, who looks quite shy and overwhelmed by all the attention. Ezra holds out the Mirrorball trophy for her to touch, which she does before burying her face in her mother’s shoulder. Daniella continues wiping tears from her own cheeks, still in awe of their victory.

In the comments, many fans praised their history-making win. Viewers loved seeing Ezra Frech overcome his personal challenges to win the entire competition. More than that, they appreciated what a strong advocate he has been for the disabled community.

Ezra Frech Formed a Sweet Bond With the Little Girl

In the early days of the competition, Daniella Karagach couldn’t wait to introduce her daughter to Ezra Frech. The pair quickly developed an adorable bond, with Nikita completely in awe of Ezra’s prosthetic leg.

While speaking to E! News, Daniella revealed the sweet nickname Nikita calls Ezra.

“They’re besties,” the dancer admitted. “Honestly, it was so cool just watching them sit together on the couch because she was just petting his leg. And she thought he’s like Superman. She’s obsessed with him. Just seeing him with her is really cool because they’re literally best friends.”

The moniker certainly stuck. Daniella and Ezra went on to perform the Quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down during week 10.

It’s not at all uncommon for “Dancing With the Stars” pros to form long-lasting bonds with their celebrities. Even a year later, Witney Carson jokes that Robert Irwin looks just like one of her own sons.

From here, the professional dancers and several of the celebrity contestants will prepare for the upcoming winter tour. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach opted to sit this year out, eager to relax and enjoy their family. However, as the reigning champion and runner-up, it’s entirely possible they will make select appearances.

Fans can’t wait to see “Dancing With the Stars” return for season 36 next fall.