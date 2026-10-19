Melissa Joan Hart Shares the Most Nostalgic & Star-Studded Clip Imaginable From 90s Con [VIDEO]

Actress, director, and producer Melissa Joan Hart has shared the most star-studded video imaginable from 90s Con this weekend.

Hart, 50, attended the event, which took place at Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday 16, Saturday 17, and Sunday 18 October.

The event’s official website calls it, “The raddest celebration this side of the millennium.”

In the 90s, Hart was the star of shows like Nickelodeon’s “Clarissa Explains It All” and Showtime’s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” Her nostalgic video from 90s Con was teeming with stars who also shone in the 90s.

She took to social media to share it with her fans.

Melissa Joan Hart Rounded Up Some Huge 1990s Stars

Melissa Joan Hart shared her 90s Con video with the 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

Hart’s 33-second clip shows her meeting John Stamos (“Full House”), Rachael Leigh Cook (“She’s All That”), Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”), Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”), Christine Lakin (“Step by Step”), Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place”), and Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) at the event (credits per IMDb).

It was an absolute 1990s nostalgia bomb with some of the biggest small and big screen names from one of television’s finest decades.

The star’s caption on her post reads, “Hey look…. I found some of your favorite stars at #90sCon this weekend! Always a blast and like the most awesome high school reunion ever! Come on out next time to meet everyone. @thats4ent @johnstamos #RachelleLeighCook @janeseymour @candacecbure @yolakin @daphnezuniga @jodiesweetin.”

Panic! At The Disco’s 2019 track “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” plays over the post. Not a 1990s song, but a cool choice nevertheless.

Of course, Hart’s fans and followers headed to the post’s comments section in their droves to share their thoughts about it.

Hart’s Followers Love Her 90s Con Video

Getty Melissa Joan Hart.

The comments section of Melissa Joan Hart’s post from 90s Con is full of messages from her fans and followers who absolutely loved it.

One of Hart’s followers commented, “My high school self is freaking out!! 😍🔥👏”

Another follower wrote, “My childhood 😍 Thank you for being part of my life ❤️.”

Someone else said, “Love it!! ❤️”

Somebody else noted, “😍😍😍😍😍the best 👏.”

Meanwhile, somebody who was at 90s Con posted, “It was a joy meeting you!”

A fellow attendee proclaimed, “You’re amazing! So enjoyed your panel!! 😍 want to check out the cast at Sabrina Live!”

Another individual wrote, “Ohhh, my childhood years… All of them in one video!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥰🥰”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Love all these people and helped my childhood be so precious and lovely. Thank you to all. #Grateful”

Hart’s 2026 has been a quiet one, acting-wise. Her most recent credits came in 2025. She appeared in the television movie “Killing the Competition” and the festive Netflix flick “A Merry Little Ex-Mas” last year.

However, on a suitably 1990s note, her one potential upcoming credit is the rumored “Clarissa Explains It All” reboot. We’re keen to learn more about that, as we can’t wait to see Hart back on our screens again.

Melissa Joan Hart’s filmography info is courtesy of IMDb.