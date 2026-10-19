‘Jodie Sweetin Reveals ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget Got Her Safely Home After Terrifying Drive-By Shooting Incident

The “Full House” cast survived a near-fatal incident. Jodie Sweetin revealed a scary story from her childhood about being involved in a drive-by shooting. EntertainmentNow was in attendance at 90s Con, where the “Full House” cast revealed the incident. According to Sweetin, 44, it happened during the “late 80s or early 90s.” The actress’s claim was corroborated by co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, 50, and Scott Weinger, 51.

The castmates all attended a Janet Jackson concert, with the drive-by occurring after it ended. Sweetin began the story but was fuzzy on the details due to her young age at the time. However, Weinger and Bure filled in the details. Sweetin also revealed that “Full House” dad Bob Saget was the one who took her to safety.

Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, And Scott Weinger Detailed The Drive-By Incident

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Jodie Sweetin shared a bombshell revelation about the incident involving herself and some of her “Full House” castmates. The actress was speaking at 90s Con when she brought up the drive-by incident that could have claimed her life. Sweetin was on stage with Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, and Scott Weinger.

Sweetin brought up the Janet Jackson concert she attended, with Bob Saget as her chaperone. The actress said she was in a car with Cameron Bure’s sisters when the incident occurred. According to her, it was an extremely close shave, as Sweetin avoided a potentially fatal moment when she bent down to tie her shoelaces.

“We were parked outside of Edge of Epics going to that Janet Jackson concert. And I walked back out to the car…and we were sitting in the car and, like, the window exploded. We were like, ‘Oh!” Sweetin told the crowd while on stage. “It was a drive-by. It was back in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s. I leaned over to tie my shoes, and it’s just like ‘pop pop pop,’ and the whole thing shattered.”

Weinger confirmed her story, saying he remembered it because he was there as well. Cameron Bure acknowledged her own presence, claiming they were a group of nine people that night. She additionally said that the outing was organized by

Bob Saget Got In Trouble With Jodie Sweetin’s Mother Over Drive-By Shooting

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Although he played a wholesome father on “Full House,” Bob Saget’s comedy routine was extremely adult-coded. The comedian’s actual style was nothing like Danny Tanner, which landed him in hot water with Jodie Sweetin’s mother. According to the actress, her mother wasn’t fond of Saget for his Laugh Factory shows.

Saget’s involvement in the drive-by incident didn’t help when it came to his relationship with Sweetin’s mother. The 44-year-old revealed it was Saget who got her safely back home after the ordeal. Saget was also the one to inform her about what had transpired, which she was none too pleased about.

John Stamos, 63, was shocked by the story, not having been present at the time. When his castmates clarified it occurred during the show’s seventh season, the actor openly wondered why the story wasn’t picked up by the press. Sweetin said she sometimes wonders if it even happened, although Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger confirmed it did.

“This is a true story. I was there,” Weinger chimed in with his perspective before joking, “I was like, L.A.’s exciting.”