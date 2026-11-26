Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans excitedly attended the season 35 finale on Tuesday night. While audience members were delighted to see the final five dance, they all received so much more. Head judge Derek Hough was more than happy to entertain the crowd during commercial breaks.

Check out the hilarious videos and see exactly what Derek Hough is like in person.

Derek Hough Clowns Around While DWTS Cuts to Commercial

During the DWTS season 35 finale, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold paid homage to Tom Holland’s viral “Umbrella” dance. They used glitterized umbrellas as props, which ended up on the sidelines after the number ended.

A behind-the-scenes video proves that Derek Hough stole one, proceeding to amuse fans when the show cut to commercial break.

“Not only did Derek Hough steal Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold’s umbrella from their Freestyle… he proceeded to entertain those of us sitting right behind him with it during every single break!! 😂☂️🪩” audience member Stuart Brazell captioned an Instagram post.

“He literally turned around to my friend and me, started aggressively opening and closing that thing, and went, ‘Name this movie!'” Brazell added. “Naturally we yelled Mary Poppins (wrong!!), and he’s acting out Sean Connery in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade!! 🤣🎬 Sitting behind the judges’ table at DWTS is unmatched!!”

Fans laughed in the comments, delighted to see that Derek Hough is just as amusing when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“I freakin love Derek,” one viewer wrote.

The Choreographer Has an Incredibly Busy Season Ahead of Him

Now that “Dancing With the Stars” has a new Mirrorball champion, the pros head to the rehearsal room to work on their upcoming winter tour. Meanwhile, Derek Hough returns to his holiday tour that he’s had going for weeks. He and his ensemble started the tour during the first week of November, meaning he’s had an incredibly busy schedule over the past month.

On top of the tour, the entire Hough family is celebrating the premiere of the documentary, “The Symphony of Dance.” Derek and his wife, Hayley, premiered the film at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring.

What started out as a gift following Hayley’s return to the stage after her cranial hematoma turned into an awe-inspiring documentary.

While speaking to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle, Hough revealed that his friend and director, Jason Bergh, initially intended to film Hayley rehearsing. Eventually, the “Symphony of Dance” tour resumed and Bergh kept filming. They eventually realized they had enough footage to make a documentary.

“Long story short, [Bergh] really made it an experience that felt really comfortable, that felt really real, and didn’t feel invasive in the sense of trying to get something,” Derek Hough told EntertainmentNow. “He just wanted to share something.”

The film premiered in New York this spring, much to audiences’ delight. Now, it’s available for the public to see too.

Derek and Hayley Hough’s documentary “The Symphony of Dance” is now available to stream on Hulu. Tickets for his “Dance for the Holidays” tour are available through his official website.