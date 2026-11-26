Tatyana Ali got quite the surprise from her former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” costar Will Smith during the season 35 finale of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Although the actress and her professional dance partner, Jan Ravnik, didn’t walk away with the Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday, Nov. 24, she received plenty of love from some familiar faces.

Just minutes before the winners were announced, the five remaining contestants were treated to a series of prerecorded messages from their loved ones. Among those who appeared in Ali’s video package was Smith, who played her onscreen cousin on the beloved sitcom.

“I am amazed,” Smith said in his surprise video message. “I am in awe. I am inspired. Keep doing what you’re doing. I love you.”

Ali could hardly contain her excitement upon seeing Smith appear on the screen. The actress dropped to the ground and covered her mouth in disbelief as Ravnik stood beside her.

Play

Speaking with Extra following the finale, Ali revealed that she had no idea Smith had prepared a special message for her.

“That was a surprise. I didn’t know that Will recorded anything, and that touched me very much,” she said. “I can’t wait to go home and watch it.”

Tatyana Ali Receives Even More Love From Her ‘Fresh Prince’ Costars

Smith wasn’t the only member of the Banks family to show up for Ali.

Karyn Parsons, who played Ali’s onscreen sister Hilary Banks, also made a virtual appearance during the finale.

“This journey of yours has been incredible. I love you,” Parsons told her former costar.

Ali and Ravnik ultimately finished the competition in fourth place, with Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach taking home the trophy.

However, the surprises didn’t end there for Ali.

During a Wednesday, Nov. 25, appearance on “Good Morning America,” the 47-year-old actress became emotional after receiving another round of heartfelt messages from her former castmates.

Joseph Marcell, who played the Banks family’s butler Geoffrey, congratulated Ali, telling her, “Well done, well done, I’m very proud of you.”

Daphne Maxwell Reid, who portrayed the second Aunt Vivian on the sitcom, affectionately referred to Ali as her “twinkle-toed child” while praising her dancing.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who has hosted “Dancing With the Stars” since 2022, also shared a special message for his former onscreen sister.

“I was so proud to be part of this with you and to be on your journey,” Ribeiro said. “Congratulations. You are the best.”

Tatyana Ali Honored Her ‘Fresh Prince’ Family Throughout Her ‘DWTS’ Journey

Ali found several ways to pay homage to her former sitcom throughout the competition.

For their finale freestyle, Ali and Ravnik incorporated dance moves from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” into a routine set to Cab Calloway’s “Minnie the Moocher” and Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow.” The performance earned them 28 out of 30 points.

Earlier in the season, Ali and Ribeiro reunited on the dance floor for an emotional tribute to their late costar James Avery, who played their onscreen father, Uncle Phil.

For the Oct. 20 Dedication Night episode, Ali recorded her own rendition of Nancy Wilson’s “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” for her Viennese waltz with Ravnik.

“It wouldn’t be the performance it needs to be without Alfonso on the stage with me,” Ali said at the time.

While reflecting on her experience on “Good Morning America,” Ali recalled Ribeiro encouraging her at the beginning of the season to fully immerse herself in the competition and embrace the journey.

“And he was so right,” Ali said. “And I had the most amazing partner in that.”