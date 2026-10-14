Ezra Frech’s Bedazzled Prosthetic Steals the Spotlight on DWTS as Daniella Karagach Shares Powerful Message

The 11 celebrity contestants who remained in Week 5 of “Dancing With the Stars” showed just how much they’ve improved week after week, with the judges handing out plenty of 8s and even 9s for their thrilling performances. During “Super Bowl Night,” Paralympic track and field athlete Ezra Frech and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, proved to be the couple to beat, tying for the highest score of the night with Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, receiving straight 9s from all three judges, including guest judge and sportscaster Joe Buck.

The duo closed out the week with a salsa to “Hot in Herre” by Nelly, leaving fans in the audience and at home cheering for every second of their performance. However, it wasn’t just their routine that caught viewers’ attention. Fans also noticed that Frech’s prosthetic leg looked a little different than usual. The athlete had bedazzled it for the occasion, adding a touch of sparkle to the performance.

Ezra Frech Shares Reason Behind Bedazzled Prosthetic During ‘Super Bowl Night’

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Super Bowl Night” – It’s game time in the ballroom! The remaining 11 couples will perform songs made famous by some of the most iconic Super Bowl performances throughout the years. “Monday Night Football” broadcaster Joe Buck joins as a guest judge. TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

After dancing an amazing salsa routine and topping the leaderboard with a 36/40 on Week 5 of “Dancing with the Stars,” Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach opened up to Extra about why showing Frech’s prosthetic is such an important part of their performances. The duo highlighted it even more during “Super Bowl Week,” when Frech had the costume department bedazzle it to match his costume.

“We try to show off his prosthetic every week because I think, first of all, I think it’s the coolest thing ever, and it gives the best silhouette. And just it’s really cool to show it off. I think it’s super powerful,” Karagach shared with the outlet.

“And this week and from the get-go, he wanted to bedazzle. He’s like, ‘Can we just try bedazzling the leg?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, and if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it Super Bowl week,'” she added.

Frech added that he told the wardrobe department if it was possible to jazz up his prosthetic for their routine and they all agreed it was an “awesome” idea.

“Here’s the thing, I get to take a piece of technology that I use every day and make it a part of the art, a part of the costume,” he said. “Bring light to it, you know, make it look beautiful… Hopefully more people out there with prosthetics bedazzle your prosthetics because it’s awesome. It’s so fun.”

The duo’s performance received praise from all four judges that night. Carrie Ann Inaba called it a “masterclass of interpreting a movement,” while Joe Buck called it “powerful.”

In the comment section of DWTS’ Instagram post sharing photos of their Week 5 dance, fans admired Frech’s surprise bedazzled prosthetic.

“the bedazzled prosthetic? you’re KIDDING,” a comment read. “That rhinestoned prosthetic is everything!!!!” Another read.

Frech & Karagach Continue to Top the Leaderboard on DWTS

Frech and Karagach have easily become fan favorites throughout season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars,” with the Olympian continuing to inspire people by taking risks and challenges on the ballroom floor. He follows former contestants Heather Mills, Amy Purdy, and Noah Galloway by becoming the fourth amputee to compete on the show and the first contestant to compete with a mechanical knee.

The couple has been the one to beat this season, finding themselves at the top of the leaderboard week after week. On premiere night, Frech and Karagach danced a tango, earning a 20 out of 30. For Week 2, “Viral Hits Night,” they scored 21/30 for their cha-cha, and the following week, “Yacht Rock Night,” they danced a foxtrot and scored 24/30. They continued to impress the judges on “Mariah Carey Night” with a rumba routine and received a 24 out of 30. Their Week 5 dance was their best yet, scoring a 36 out of 40 after the episode welcomed guest judge Joe Buck.

Next week, the couple will take on a fan-favorite theme: “Dedication Night.”