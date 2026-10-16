Sharna Burgess Talks Balancing Parenthood & the Upcoming DWTS Tour

Though Sharna Burgess and her celebrity partner, Tyler Cameron, are still competing on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, she’s already looking ahead to this year’s winter tour.

This year, the touring cast will visit 60 cities across North America. While Sharna can’t perform at every stop, she and the producers are figuring out a way for her to still participate.

The dancer recently explained how she plans to balance family life while being on tour. It isn’t going to necessarily be easy, but she’s excited to keep her dreams alive.

Sharna Burgess Plans to Perform on Tour Little by Little

Us Weekly caught up with Tyler and Sharna after “Super Bowl Night” to discuss the upcoming tour. Being a working parent certainly isn’t easy, but the Australian dancer can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store for her.

“I’m so excited to go back on tour with everyone,” Sharna excitedly told the outlet. “My life is not a life where I could just leave for three months.”

Sharna Burgess and “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Brian Austin Green are the parents of a four-year-old son, Zane. She also is a mother figure to his four other sons.

“I can’t take Zane with me,” the dancer explained. “There’s a lot of things in it. But I said to them, ‘Listen, I could do a week at a time, a couple weeks at a time.’ So we’re figuring it out how to sprinkle me in there.”

While other DWTS pros have taken their children on tour with them, it simply wasn’t an option for Sharna Burgess. However, she feels confident that a few performances at a time is perfectly doable.

“And that’s nothing unusual for our life,” the 41-year-old added. “You know, going away and working for a few weeks at a time. A few months, definitely different.”

But when it comes to discovering the secret to balancing work-life and parenthood, Sharna Burgess is still unsure.

“Girl, I don’t think there is a secret,” the dancer told Us Weekly. “I think sometimes we nail it and sometimes we don’t. You know, and I think that’s life. It just ebbs and flows and you try to be a good team and you try to figure it out.”

The Couple Prepares For ‘Dedication Night’ Next Week

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess are headed to week six of the competition. Next week marks “Dedication Night,” and Tyler wants to dedicate his routine to mothers everywhere.

“I definitely want to do something in honor of my mom,” the reality star told The Hollywood Reporter. “She would have loved this show. My mom passed away not even a year after I went on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and I feel like she was finally getting to live her best life. It was a sudden loss, and it was very hard. We still grieve to this day.”

The pair will perform a Contemporary piece to “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran. Week six kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, on ABC. Vote for Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess so they can move forward in the competition.