Brian Austin Green Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been in ‘DWTS’ Audience Following His Fiancée Sharna Burgess’ Return

Actor Brian Austin Green has revealed the reason for his recent absence from the audience at this season’s “Dancing with the Stars” following the return of his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, to the ever-popular reality dance competition show.

Per People, Green, 53, met Burgess, 41, at a coffee shop in 2020. They made their relationship Instagram official at the start of 2021. They became the first existing couple to compete on “Dancing with the Stars” later that year. The couple announced both their pregnancy with their son and his birth in 2022. They have been going strong ever since.

Following a four-year absence from “Dancing with the Stars” (since the season in which she partnered with Green), Burgess returned to the show this year for season 35. Her partner this time is “The Bachelorette” runner-up Tyler Cameron.

However, Green has been conspicuous in his absence from the show’s audience during recent episodes of his fiancée’s return season. He spoke to Us Magazine to explain why he hasn’t been there.

Brian Austin Green Has Been Absent Because of His Children

Getty Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess.

The reason Brian Austin Green hasn’t been in the audience at “Dancing with the Stars” shows watching Sharna Burgess lately is because of his children.

Speaking to Us Magazine while promoting his appearance on the Monday, October 12, episode of “Celebrity Name That Tune,” Green explained. He said, “I was there a lot in the beginning.”

However, he then added, “[Production] has cracked down a little bit on young kids being there.”

He went on, saying, “I can’t be there with Zane and the kids. So we have found a time when it works where they can be home with someone and I can go. I’m always there, whether I’m sitting in the audience or I’m sitting at home watching. I’m always rooting for [Sharna]. So we figure out from episode to episode what works.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has five children. They are Zane (4) with Burgess, Noah (14), Bodhi (12), and Journey (10) with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius (24) with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil (per People).

Green also shared that Burgess’ participation in “Dancing with the Stars” means he’s seeing her less than he’d like.

“The Dancing With the Stars schedule is a pretty packed one.” He said. “They have a lot of stuff that they do, so it’s not the time that I’m used to [having] with her. It’s just taking getting used to. It is going okay, it’s going to be really busy for the next month and a half if she makes it all the way to the end.”

On that topic, he concluded, “So compartmentalize the stuff, and then when it’s done and then she has time, then it’s cool. Now we have our time back together again and it’s the same thing when I’m working.”

Burgess Has Already Gone Further With Cameron Than She Did With Green

Getty Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green.

Sharna Burgress has already gone further in “Dancing with the Stars” this year than she did in her previous appearance alongside fiancé Brian Austin Green.

So far, alongside Tyler Cameron, she has made it to week five of season 35. In season 30, Burgess and Green were eliminated in week four.

In the next episode, which is tonight, Tuesday, October 13, Burgess and Cameron will perform a jazz dance to “The Time (Dirty Bit)” by the Black Eyed Peas.

We wish them all the very best. Moreover, we hope Green can make it to as many shows as possible to support his fiancée going forward.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs at 8 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on both ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.