‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces New Tour: See Who’s Joining & the Dates

“Dancing With the Stars: Live!” is hitting the road again in 2027 with a brand-new show and 60 performances across North America.

The tour kicks off Jan. 21 at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, and will travel to arenas across the United States and Canada through April.

Click here to see the dates!

The Adored Tour Is Back & Fans Can’t Get Enough

The tour will also mark a major first for the franchise when the professional dancers perform at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Feb. 5.

The upcoming tour follows last winter’s successful run, with organizers promising an all-new production featuring professional dancers from the ABC hit series, special guests and plenty of ballroom performances.

The 2027 cast includes Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Adele Zaikman.

Slater will also return as a co-host.

For the first time, the “Dancing With the Stars” troupe will join the touring cast. Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams are set to take part in the shows. Celebrity guest stars will be announced at a later date.

Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose credits include “La La Land” and Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” will direct the production.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments and expressed their excitement for the upcoming tour.

The Announcement Was Teased on Social Media

“We could not be more excited for the fans of DWTS to attend shows across the country next year and see this all-new spectacle that the truly world class dancers and our brilliant creative team are dreaming up,” said Jared Paul of Faculty Inc. “It is an exhilarating experience getting to witness the sheer talent and showmanship exhibited in these live shows. Seeing fans scream and shout is so uplifting as fans get the chance to connect with the stars they know and love from the TV show.”

Ryan O’Dowd, president of Global Productions, Los Angeles, BBC Studios, and an executive producer of “Dancing With the Stars,” also reflected on the previous tour’s success.

“Last year’s Dancing with the Stars tour was record-breaking, with sold-out shows across the country and demand so strong that we added additional dates,” O’Dowd said. “That response speaks to the incredible passion of our fans and the excitement surrounding this franchise.”

Prior to the announcement, it was being teased that the popular show would be returning.

Tickets for the 2027 tour go on sale to the public Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. local time through DWTSTour.com. The Mirrorball presale begins Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can sign up for the free presale through the tour website. VIP ticket and upgrade packages will also be available and may include premium tickets, a meet-and-greet photo opportunity, an interactive experience with touring cast members and exclusive merchandise.

The tour is presented by COVERGIRL and produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Live Nation and NS2 are promoting the tour.