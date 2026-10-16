Why Maks Chmerkovskiy Felt ‘Shocked’ By Guillermo Rodriguez’s Elimination on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd aren’t competing for the Mirrorball trophy this year, but the couple is excitedly watching “Dancing With the Stars” from their home in Florida.

Though they have family members still in the race, Maks and Peta recently admitted they were disheartened to see Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson eliminated.

Guillermo and Witney left the competition at the end of “Super Bowl Night” after their Salsa only earned them a 22/40. Many DWTS fans agreed that it was simply Guillermo’s time. Even so, viewers like Maks and Peta felt stunned that the couple wasn’t going to the finale after all.

Former DWTS Pros Wanted Guillermo Rodriguez to Reach the Finale

Though Guillermo Rodriguez never ventured far from the bottom of the leaderboard, he was widely beloved by fans and DWTS insiders alike.

“We were NOT ready to say goodbye to Guillermo, 😭” the “Viall Files” captioned a new Instagram post.

Former Mirrorball champions Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd joined Nick and Natalie Viall to discuss the upsetting “Super Bowl Night” elimination and share their true thoughts on the situation.

“I was shocked. I did not see Guillermo going home,” Maks admitted during the interview.

Many DWTS viewers readily agreed, noting they expected the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star to keep moving forward.

“I said last night watching Guillermo and Witney, ‘They could make the finals,'” Nick Viall added. “They’re so entertaining! Witney, God bless her, she looks incredible.”

“I felt Guillermo did a great dance to keep him, keeping on,” Maks continued with Peta nodded alongside him.

Though many viewers argued that it was Guillermo Rodriguez’s time to leave, his energy will be sorely missed in the ballroom.

“Guillermo and Witney, we will miss seeing your energy and creativity in the ballroom each week ⭐️ Show them some love as they leave the competition 💕” the official DWTS Instagram account wrote shortly after the elimination.

The show attached many photos from Guillermo’s grand farewell, including the moment the rest of the cast lifted him onto their shoulders in a spectacular gesture of love.

The Security Guard Wanted to Honor His Dear Friend Next Week

Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez fell short on “Super Bowl Night,” meaning they won’t get a chance to perform on “Dedication Night.”

However, the couple had a plan in place in case they made it through to week six.

After the elimination, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Guillermo and Witney. The outlet asked if Jimmy Kimmel would be part of the “Dedication Night” performance, and the 55-year-old confirmed it.

“Yeah, you know what? That was the plan,” Guillermo confessed, admitting he wanted his dear friend to join him on stage. “If we passed this week, he was gonna come next week. Jimmy is thanking his knees. ‘Thank God they sent them home.’”

DWTS fans shouldn’t expect Jimmy Kimmel to compete for the Mirrorball trophy anytime soon, though. Guillermo added that the talk show host was completely disinterested after seeing him so sore after rehearsals.

The top 10 couples on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 advance to week six on Tuesday, October 20. Tune into ABC at 8 p.m. and keep voting for your favorite teams.