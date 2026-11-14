Kim Kardashian and ‘All’s Fair’ Co-Stars Reveal the Funny Moments That Had Them Laughing on Set

Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts are giving fans a look at their friendship behind the scenes of “All’s Fair,” including some moments that made filming difficult because they couldn’t stop laughing.

The four actresses joined NYT Cooking for “The Pizza Interview,” published November 13, where they made pizzas together for the first time while discussing food, their favorite restaurants and memories from working together.

Between preparing their pizzas and sharing stories, the cast opened up about the fun they had while filming the Hulu series.

Kim Kardashian Recalls a Funny Moment With Niecy Nash-Betts

One of the funniest memories involved Kardashian and Nash-Betts during an intense scene.

When the group was asked whether any scenes were difficult to finish because of laughter, the actresses agreed that there had been several.

Nash-Betts recalled accidentally spitting popcorn onto Kardashian’s face while performing a scene.

“I spit some popcorn on Kim’s face,” she explained.

Kardashian remembered trying to stay in character after the popcorn landed on her cheek.

However, the unexpected moment made the actresses laugh so much that they struggled to continue filming.

According to the cast, production eventually told them to take a 30-minute break because they couldn’t get through the scene.

The story gave viewers a glimpse of the lighter moments that happened while filming some of the show’s more serious scenes.

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Sarah Paulson Shares How She Made Naomi Watts Laugh

Paulson and Watts also remembered a moment from filming that involved an improvised line.

Watts explained that she and Paulson hadn’t worked together much at that point, and their characters were rivals.

During one scene, Paulson added an unexpected insult as Watts walked away.

Watts said she found the delivery so funny that she struggled to keep a straight face.

Paulson confirmed that she improvised the line and joked about how much she enjoyed the moment.

The actresses laughed while remembering the exchange, showing how comfortable they have become working together.

Their stories also highlighted how the cast found opportunities to enjoy themselves despite the tension between their characters.

The ‘All’s Fair’ Cast Shares Their Friendship Beyond Filming

The actresses also revealed that they had spent time together outside work, although cooking wasn’t something they had previously tried as a group.

Paulson recalled gathering with the cast to watch Glenn Close in “Fatal Attraction” while enjoying martinis.

She also shared that Kris Jenner arranged for Dairy Queen Blizzards after the group discussed their favorite frozen desserts.

While preparing their pizzas, the women continued joking about their different personalities.

When asked who was most likely to break character on set, the group immediately named Paulson.

They also agreed that Watts was the most competitive, while Kardashian explained that she arrives early because she takes longer to get ready.

The interview showed how much the actresses enjoy spending time together, whether they’re filming, sharing meals or trying something new.

For fans of “All’s Fair,” their stories offered another look at the friendships that have developed behind the cameras.