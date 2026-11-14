Demi Moore Celebrates 64th Birthday with All 3 Daughters and Granddaughter – See the Pictures

Demi Moore celebrated her birthday in the best way possible. The actress turned 64 on November 11 and shared pictures of the big day on her Instagram. Moore’s special occasion was marked by the presence of all her children, including her grandchild. She also shared a video of her granddaughter singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

Moore also voiced appreciation for everything she has and for being around the people she loves. Bruce Willis, 71, is the father of all of her daughters; the two were married from 1987 to 2000. Additionally, each one of her children posted their own tributes to Moore on their Instagram accounts.

The heartwarming celebration is the latest of several occasions that the family has shared. Moore has been open about being estranged from her daughters once before. Now, their bond appears stronger than ever.

Demi Moore Celebrated Her 64th Birthday With Family And Friends

Demi Moore was surrounded by her loved ones on her birthday. The actress’s 64th birthday featured everything from friends and family to a huge birthday cake, and even specially designed cookies to mark the occasion.

The event was held at the house of her friend, talent manager Guy Oseary, 54. Other guests included her daughter’s husband, Justin Acee, 35, and Moore’s manager, Jason Weinberg, 59. Her daughters, Rumer, 38, Scout, 35, and Tallulah, 32, happily celebrated with their mother.

Rumer’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas was there for her grandmother as well. Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, 3, is currently Demi Moore’s only grandchild. In the Instagram reel, Louetta sits at the table as Rumer brings Moore’s birthday cake into the room and everyone sings “Happy Birthday.”

The family also laid out special cookies to commemorate the many eras of Moore’s career. The cookies had images of Moore’s iconic moments, including stills from “A Few Good Men,” “Ghost,” “Striptease,” and “G.I. Jane.”

One of the cutest shots is of Moore standing in front of balloons spelling out her name, with her granddaughter imitating her pose. The adorable shot has Louetta sticking her tongue out as she and her grandmother spread their arms above toward the balloons.

Demi Moore Received Loving Tributes From Each Of Her Daughters

Demi Moore’s daughters were happy to declare just how much they love their mother. Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah posted heartwarming tributes to the 64-year-old on their Instagram accounts. Fans got to see each of them as children, alongside Moore during cherished moments of their lives.

Rumer went with an image dump that ran from her own birth to Demi’s 64th birthday. The actress referred to her mother with all of her nicknames. Rumer identified Moore as an”Absolute Queen and Legend that is Demi Moore aka Mama aka Yaya.”

Scout took a trip down memory lane, along with recent pictures. Her first reel features Moore and Scout walking toward the camera as if walking a fashion runway. The following pictures are of Moore with family and friends across the decades.

Tallulah looked back on an interview Moore gave in 1996, where she talked about the then-toddler being in the “yewww not the bohss of me phase!” The images featured Moore with Tallulah as a baby, along with pictures of friends like Tilda Swinton.