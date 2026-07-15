Demi Moore & Tallulah Willis Look Gorgeous on Mother-Daughter Trip to Paris

Academy Award-winning actress and producer Demi Moore has been enjoying a wonderful trip to Paris, France, with one of her three beautiful daughters.

Visual artist, fashion designer, and mental health advocate Tallulah Willis is the youngest daughter of Moore and her ex-husband, “Die Hard” star Bruce Willis. She accompanied her mom on the exciting mother-daughter trip.

All three of Moore’s daughters were the product of her marriage to Willis. Tallulah, 32, is the younger sister of Rumer Willis, 37, and Scout Willis, 34 (ages per People).

Moore, 63, took to social media to share some shots from her Paris trip with Tallulah with the world.

Demi Moore & Tallulah Willis Dazzled in Paris

In a post shared with her 6.9 million followers on her Instagram account, Demi Moore gave an intimate look into her trip to the French capital with daughter Tallulah Willis.

The post included a carousel of 12 photographs and one video from the mother-daughter trip, which included spending time at Paris Fashion Week’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026-2027 event, which was held from Monday, July 6 until Thursday, July 9.

The photographs in the post all seem to come from the same day. Moore opted for an all-black look with dramatic volume. Willis went for a loose-fitting cream-colored top and lime green skirt. They both accessorized with dark sunglasses.

There are pictures of Moore and Willis posing together, some with each of them on their own, and some candid shots. The video shows them holding hands and posing together in some beautiful French gardens.

“Ghost” and “The Substance” star Moore captioned her post, “What would a mother daughter trip to Paris with @buuski be without a “couture” garden moment?”

Tallulah Willis commented on the post, writing, “So lucky to be loved by you!!! Thank you for this trip of a lifetime!”

She wasn’t the only one commenting, with several other familiar faces, having their say. For instance, actress Melanie Griffith wrote, “Gorgeous 💚🧚💚.”

Another actress, Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson, commented, “How beautiful !!!!”

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler said, “Busski and mama bear! Just the way I like it.”

Meanwhile, one of Moore’s followers noted, “still obsessed with those outfits! you both looked so good 💚🖤.”

Moore Had Made an Earlier Post

Two days prior to her most recent post about her Paris adventure with her youngest daughter, Demi Moore had posted another carousel of photographs and videos from the trip.

Specifically, it comprised five photographs and four videos. The photographs included three of Moore and Tallulah Willis tother, one of Willis alone, and one of a croissant. The videos were all short clips of the pair smiling and enjoying themselves.

The star captioned this one, “A little Paris magic! Soaking in every moment with my @buuski baby before her next chapter begins! ♥️”

The “next chapter” Moore refers to is Tallulah’s wedding. Per People, she’s been engaged to musician Justin Acee since 2024. While no date for the ceremony has been made public, it’s expected to be soon.

Moore’s followers had their say on this post, too, with one follower commenting, “What beautiful photos of you both. Gorgeous.”

Another follower said, “sososo excited for Tallulah <3 u two are the sweetest ever my heart is bursting 😭.”

Someone else wrote, “I love each of your daughters! What a great mommy/daughter vacation!”

“Seeing you two together like this is adorable and special and beautiful ❤️ all my love to both of you,” said another Instagram user.

Finally, one individual noted, “Your daughter is so beautiful. What a beautiful soul. She looks so much like you and Bruce. She is such a positive role model and wise beyond her years.”

We’re so glad Demi Moore and Tallulah Willis had a fabulous mother-daughter trip to Paris together. We wish Tallulah all the very best with her upcoming marriage.