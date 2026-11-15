‘Melrose Place’ Actress’s Husband Escaped From Terrifying, Fiery Boating Incident

Top model Kathy Ireland, who also had a career as an actress with roles including “Melrose Place,” in which she played the character Brittany Maddocks, has revealed that her husband, Greg Olsen, escaped a terrifying boating incident.

Ireland shared the ordeal publicly when she posted footage on Instagram on Friday, November 13, showing her husband’s boat engulfed in flames. The boat, called 4th Watch, caught flames while Olsen was alone on it. In the caption, Ireland shared her thoughts, and expressed gratitude for Olsen’s safety.

“Life is really hard and really beautiful. God is great. I’m on the road for business and grandchildren so Greg was out alone,” she wrote. “Engine exploded and a fire quickly melted all navigation equipment and survival raft! Below is a note I wrote to Greg. If you wish to bless him and have a memory of the 4th Watch vessel, please share that with him. Thank you to all who prayed and continue to pray and those who aided in the rescue. Most of all, we thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for this miracle of his survival.”

Ireland also took time to thank the local community and the people who operated the tug boat, TowBoatUS Ventura. “My heart is both heavy and full,” she wrote. “Heavy because I know the love, sweat and life you poured into this vessel. This vessel brought so much joy and so many blessings to our family and countless others. My heart is heavy with yours. This is more than a boat, there are many implications. My heart is mostly full. Full because of the outpouring of love and support.”

She thanked people for their prayers and their aid, and praised God for helping her husband through this situation. “I’m eternally thankful to Him for loving and rescuing you. Though the vessel is no more, the 4th Watch is forever. You named that boat so profoundly. He has so much ahead for you! I’m so proud of you,” she wrote.

Fans Show Support For Kelly Ireland & Her Family

Fans flooded the comment section of the post with supportive messages for Ireland and her family. “Praying and praying for you and Greg!! So incredibly thankful he is ok!! The trials keep coming but your faith in Jesus remains the same!! What a testimony! He will see you through!” a comment reads.

“Unbelievable!!! I’m SO grateful your husband is ok,” another person shared. “And having parents who lost their home in a fire I completely understand your sadness about the loss of the boat.”

Other reactions include, “thank Heaven he is safe. I’m so sorry & how scary that must have been!!!” “praying for both of you,” and “Oh my! I am so glad he is safe. The boat and gear is replaceable, but the emotions are real. So sorry!!!!”

TowBoatUS Ventura also showed footage from the incident. They shared what went wrong in an Instagram post on November 10. “Our office received a request for assistance from a commercial fishing vessel reporting engine failure and an electrical failure that had resulted in the loss of all radio and navigation equipment,” they wrote.