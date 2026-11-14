‘Dallas’ Star, 76, Reveals Her Reasons for Joining Adult Content Site

Morgan Fairchild announced her decision to join OnlyFans in early November, saying Donna Mills encouraged her to join after creating an account herself. In an interview with People, published Friday, November 13, the “Falcon Crest” actress shared her reasons for joining the platform and her experience so far.

Morgan Fairchild Shares Her Reasons for Joining OnlyFans

Fairchild has insisted that despite OnlyFans being primarily recognized for posting adult content, she does not intend to share risque images. Instead, her experience on the site is more about connecting with her fans on a deeper level. She revealed that Mills, who is 85, helped her see that the platform can be used “to connect people with their fans.”

She added, “And it was like artists, dancers, athletes, rappers and all kinds of stuff. They want to get back to focusing on access for fans to their favorite celebrities or athletes, whoever. That sounded reasonable to me. It sounded like fun. And Donna was saying she was having fun with it, so I thought, ‘Why not give it a shot?’”

As for how the experience has been thus far? Fairchild revealed that she has posted a mix of videos and photoshoots from her home. “It feels fun to feel like you’re connecting with the fans. One thing that they like to stress is that people want to see the real you and not the totally touched-up Instagram version,” she said. “They want to see the real you. So they encourage us to do little videos when we’re around our home.”

Morgan Fairchild Discusses the Importance of Connection & Fun

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Fairchild feels creating content for her fans can also help those who feel lonely or isolated. She wants to create that connection that so many people, including some of her fans, are missing in their lives. “So many people feel isolated and lonely, in spite of all the tech,” she said. “They just feel alone and sometimes angry about it. They feel left behind. And I just wanted to have a place where people could feel that there was a friend that they could talk to and ask questions and see what my life is like.”

Fairchild has regularly shown interest in connecting with her followers, including doing autograph shows that allowed her to meet fans and hear what watching her on television has meant to them.

“Sometimes people come up almost in tears and say, ‘Watching Friends really got me through this hard part of my life,’ or, ‘My mom and I always watch Falcon Crest together, and we loved you.’ Or sometimes the mom has passed away, but they come up to you and talk about how much they loved you on Mork & Mindy, or they loved that Rodney Dangerfield show, because I’m so lucky I’ve gotten to work with so many people on so many things,” she said.

Fairchild also believes that engagement can be “fun,” and that this is something that is lacking. In an interview with USA Today, Fairchild said her new venture is part of how she is “finding ways to adapt to the new technology and the new world that we’re living in.”

