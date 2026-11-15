Russell Brand Makes Surprise Appearance On Wife’s YouTube Show After Sentencing

Russell Brand is currently in police custody after being sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted on multiple charges of sexual assault.

While it remains to be seen where he’ll be spending that time behind bars, on Sunday, November 15 he made a surprise appearance on “Sunday Service,” the YouTube show now hosted by his wife, Laura Brand.

A Surprise Appearance

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Pre-recorded prior to Brand’s sentencing, the episode begins with a new intro from the disgraced comedian’s wife, who informs viewers they’re about to watch “an unused episode that we put on hold over the course of the last few weeks.”

Speaking to the camera, she says, “Even though it’s painful and obviously will take some getting used to not to have my person, my companion with me.”

She continues by stating that, “Although Russell is not here now, at this moment, ” she added that she’s been “speaking to Russell. He’s okay, and he’s praying … and we decided for me to continue.”

After reading a passage from the Bible, the pre-taped episode begins, with Brand joining her just after the five-minute mark.

After the two discuss various Biblical themes, Brand proceeds to launch into a lengthy discourse on the nature of morality, veering from topics ranging from the relationship between Christianity and nationalism to the Super Bowl.

As she explained, she plans to continue to host the weekly show while her husband serves his sentence.

‘Open Secret’

Meanwhile, days before that “Sunday Service” episode dropped, a decidedly less-spiritual look at Brand made its appearance on Netflix.

Dropping on Friday, November 13, the new documentary “Russell Brand: Open Secret” takes viewers deep inside the scandal that led to his trial, conviction and sentening.

“Directed by Olivia Isaacs, the documentary comes from 72 Films, the Fremantle company that produced ‘Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.’ ‘Russell Brand: Open Secret’ features insiders’ voices and archival footage, offering insight into Brand’s life and the investigation conducted by The Times and The Sunday Times’ chief news correspondent, Rosamund Urwin, and investigations correspondent Charlotte Wace,” notes Netflix of the new doc.

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“The film looks at Brand’s career and the investigation into allegations against him using interviews from insiders and archival footage,” Netflix adds, noting that Isaacs and her team set out to look beyond the accusations. “We wanted to look at it more widely, broadly, to try and get an understanding of Russell Brand, who he is, the worlds that he occupied and lived in,” Isaacs said. “And to understand why the allegations didn’t come to light sooner and just what it took to get to the point, decades after the rumors start[ed].”

The arrival of the documentary comes days after Netflix pushed back on calls to remove Brand’s 2018 comedy special “Russell Brand: ReBirth,” which had been filmed in front of a live audience at the Hackney Empire in East London.

“We prioritize choice and control for our members: the freedom to watch what, how and when you want, with recommendations and ratings to inform those choices,” a Netflix source told Deadline.









