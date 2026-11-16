Chloë Grace Moretz Shares Joyous Fall Photo Dump That Includes Exciting News About Becoming a ‘Gay Aunt’

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz has shared an insightful and personal fall photo dump that includes some exciting news about how she and her model wife are to become “gay aunts.”

Moretz, 29, is a former child star whose early roles included 2005’s “The Amityville Horror,” 2008’s “The Poker House,” 2009’s “500 Days of Summer,” and 2010’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Kick-Ass.”

Now, as a married adult, Moretz is set to welcome a child into her life. That’s because one of her friends is pregnant with a baby who will call her and wife Kate Harrison aunties.

Chloë Grace Moretz’s Fall Photo Dump Is Beautiful

Chloë Grace Moretz shared her beautiful and wholesome fall photo dump with the 23 millions followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 11 photographs and a single video from Moretz’s fall so far. The video shows Moretz and wife Kate Harrison, 35, enjoying a boat ride. The photos include snaps of Moretz and Harrison together, beautiful fall scenery, the couple’s two dogs, and one of the creepiest little Halloween decorations you’re ever likely to lay eyes on.

Notably, the snaps also include some from when Moretz and her wife attended a home baby shower in New York City in October. The expecting mom is the couple’s friend Carina Meily, whose baby will call Moretz and Harrison “Aunt Chloe” and “Aunt Kate.” In one of the snaps, the couple hold some of the gifts they bought for the baby. Moretz is holding a baby bib with a little bear on it. Harrison is holding a baby onesie that has the caption “I ❤️ MY GAY AUNTS” written across its front.

Moretz’s short caption on her post reads, “ffaaalllllll.”

The Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 rock track “Cupid de Locke” plays over the post.

Fans and followers of Moretz rushed to her post’s comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Moretz’s Fans & Followers Love How Happy She Looks

Getty Kate Harrison and Chloë Grace Moretz.

The comments section of Chloë Grace Moretz’s fall photo dump post is awash with lovely messages from her fans and followers. They all love how happy she looks in the wholesome shots.

One of Moretz’s followers commented, “Always just love your love ❤️.”

“You and Kate both look great ❣️ Always glad to see you two being happy together 🥰,” wrote another follower.

“Such GREAT photos!!! Glad you and Kate are enjoying the Fall season 🍂🍁👍,” said somebody else.

Someone else wrote, “I miss seeing you in movies, but seeing how happy you are warms my heart tbh. Always a fan.🙌”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Life’s never too short not to enjoy the finest things. In life & you two absolutely show us all that love & bonding is never ending. Keep on cherish life & bring us long for the ride 👏🤍💜.”

Ana de Armas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gemma Chan are among the famous faces to have dropped a like on the post.

Though Moretz’s acting roles have been relatively sparse in recent years, her fans will be happy to know she’s got several projects in the pipeline. They include the sports drama movie “Strawweight,” the action comedy film “Mister,” the crime drama flick “Love Is a Gun,” and the thriller television series “Seductive Poison.” None of them yet have confirmed release dates.

That said, we look forward to seeing them all. Moreover, we wish Moretz and Harrison all the happiness in the world. We also hope they enjoy being aunts when the time comes.

Chloë Grace Moretz’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.