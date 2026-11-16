Emma Watson, 36, Bravely Recovers After Scary Fall at GQ’s Men of the Year Party – See the Video

Emma Watson had a nasty tumble at the GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles, USA. The 36-year-old wasn’t part of the red carpet event, but she showed up for the party. Watson looked glamorous in her dress at the occasion, featuring some of the industry’s biggest celebrities. However, her night ended in a scary fall when she tripped and fell to the ground.

Watson was helped up by those around her, but the actress appeared to have felt some pain. The incident also gained some notoriety for the way it happened. A fan’s involvement seemingly distracted Watson enough for her to lose her footing.

The “Harry Potter” star almost took the fan down with her before onlookers gathered around. Even so, the actress retained her class and poise both during and after the moment.

Emma Watson Fell To The Ground While Being Greeted By Fans

Emma Watson was accompanied by DJ Tucker Halpern as they arrived for G1’s 31st Annual Men of the Year Party on November 12. The actress was mobbed by fans and paparazzi but retained her natural composure and greeted everyone around her. However, things took a turn when the 36-year-old lost her footing while stepping off the pavement.

A fan called out to her, saying she was his “favorite actress ever,” which preceded the moment Watson took the tumble. While the incident sounds scary or potentially embarrassing, Watson showed grace throughout. The “Harry Potter” star laughed it off and went back on her way when she was helped up.

Despite having barely a moment to recover, Watson was quickly mobbed by fans again. Onlookers asked for her autograph as the actress acknowledged them while walking forward.

The public nature of her surroundings meant Watson had to be guided through the many members of the press and fans alike before she headed into the exclusive gathering.

Emma Watson Looked Marvelous In Rare Public Appearance

Emma Watson may have suffered a fall, but the actress still managed to look ethereal all the way. The 36-year-old wore a Valentino x Christi Belcourt 2016 Resort Collection mini dress and Jacquemus heels. The look was completed with a small black handbag she carried on her right arm.

Watson was arriving as one of the special guests for the occasion. She had previously been named GQ’s Woman of the Year in 2013. According to The Daily Mail, Watson’s dress and heels come at a particularly pricey rate.

The outlet listed her minidress at an estimated £2,750 or $3,500 on the retail market. It also said that her Jacquemus heels are sold for £750 or $990. Watson has long been associated with fashion, both before and after her association with the “Harry Potter” series.

The 36-year-old attended the event alone, although she is confirmed to be in a relationship with 28-year-old billionaire entrepreneur Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres.

Watson continues to attend high-profile events despite taking a step back from her acting career. She has had no film or TV roles in the current decade; her last film was 2019’s “Little Women.

The actress has stated she’s open to returning to the screen, but only if the right role comes along.