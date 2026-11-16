Ice Spice Spills the Beans on How She & Millie Bobby Brown Became Instant Besties at Taylor Swift’s Wedding [VIDEO]

Rapper and songwriter Ice Spice has explained how she and actress Millie Bobby Brown became a fairly unlikely pair of best friends.

Ice Spice, 26, and Brown, 22, come from seemingly very different worlds. The former was born in the Bronx, New York, while the latter, although born in Marbella, Spain, is a quintessentially British girl.

However, their chemistry and compatible energy was instant when they met earlier in 2026 at one of the year’s most talked-about events.

The “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood” performer revealed all in a chat with Entertainment Tonight. The chat took place at the 2026 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards at Television City Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 14.

Ice Spice Says She & Millie Bobby Brown Were Instantly ‘Like Sisters’

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In her chat with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar at the 2026 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, Ice Spice revealed all about how she and “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown became besties earlier this year.

It happened at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in New York City in July.

The topic arose when Behar asked Ice Spice if she enjoyed her trip to Iceland earlier this year. She added, “you went with Millie Bobby Brown. How do you know her?”

Ice Spice replied, “Yeah, we met at Taylor’s wedding, and then we got… we were like real… it was like, you know, one of them people when you meet them you instantly like connect.

After Behar responded with a “Yes,” Ice Spice continued, saying, “We were like sisters.”

Behar then said, “You meet at Taylor Swift’s wedding and then you decide ‘let’s go on vacation together’?”

Ice Spice responded, “The trip was planned like three months after meeting her. So, yeah.”

“Oh, and you really hit it off,” replied Behar, prompting Ice Spice to nod and say, “Yeah.”

Ice Spice Was at the Event Because She Loves Kids

Getty Ice Spice at the 2026 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

At the beginning of her chat with Deidre Behar, Ice Spice explained that she attended the 2026 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards because she loves kids.

Behar said, “Ice Spice at the Kids’ Choice Awards. How does it feel to be here tonight celebrating the kids?”

Ice Spice replied, “I love the kids so much. I literally came all this way for the kids.”

The rapper was wearing a stunning Salih Balta snakeskin-print asymmetric halter top with a draped neck scarf, a matching column skirt with a train, black strappy sandals, and bangles. She revealed she was even prepared to get the outfit slimed for the kids.

Behar referred to the star’s outfit and asked, “It’s so good. I’d hate to see it get drenched in slime. Are you prepared for that to happen?”

She responded, “I lowkey am, yeah.”

During the event, Ice Spice introduced DJ duo Sofi Tukker to the stage. She was also nominated in the “Favorite Song from a Movie” category for her song “Big Guy,” which featured in “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.”

Sadly, she lost out to “Golden” by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (as the fictional K-pop girl group Huntrix), which featured in “KPop Demon Hunters.”