Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Her Girls With Meaningful New Jewelry

Kaley Cuoco’s daughters are now at the center of a sentimental new piece of jewelry the actress is wearing as she settles into life as a mom of two.

Cuoco, 40, showed off a gold bracelet engraved with the nicknames of her daughters, Matilda and Philomena, in a new Instagram Stories post. People reported that the bracelet reads “Philo” and “Tilda,” with a heart separating the two names.

The sweet tribute comes just over a month after Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey welcomed their second daughter, Philomena, on Oct. 12.

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Tribute To Her Daughters

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Cuoco shared a close-up of the personalized bracelet while documenting another round of family moments on social media. The gold piece features “Philo,” the nickname for newborn Philomena, alongside “Tilda,” the nickname Cuoco uses for her 3-year-old daughter Matilda. People noted that a small heart sits between the two names.

The bracelet gives Cuoco a permanent reminder of both girls as she embraces her new chapter as a mother of two. Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey joined the family on Oct. 12, with Cuoco announcing her arrival two days later.

She described the newborn as a blessing and said their family was “officially complete.” EntertainmentNow previously reported on Philomena’s first Halloween, when Cuoco, Pelphrey and both girls dressed as Minions.

Matilda Is Settling Into Her Big Sister Role

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Cuoco’s latest posts also offered another glimpse at how Matilda is adjusting to having a baby sister. One photo shared by Cuoco showed the 3-year-old cuddling Philomena while wearing pajamas featuring the words “Big sis.”

The sisters have already appeared together in several family updates since Philomena’s arrival. Cuoco has regularly shared moments between the girls, including photos of Matilda cradling and helping feed the newborn.

Cuoco has also shared lighter snapshots of life with two children, from their coordinated Halloween costumes to quiet moments at the family’s California ranch.

Cuoco And Pelphrey Say Their Family Is Complete

Getty US actress Kaley Cuoco and US actor Tom Pelphrey winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Task” attend the Governors Gala for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced in June that they were expecting their second child. The couple, who began dating in 2022 and became engaged in 2024, welcomed Matilda in March 2023 before expanding their family again this fall.

When announcing Philomena’s birth, Cuoco reflected on the journey that brought them to their second daughter. “There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing,” she wrote, adding that their family was “officially complete.”

EntertainmentNow previously covered Cuoco’s celebration ahead of Philomena’s arrival, when friends and family gathered for a colorful baby shower at her 40-acre ranch.

Kaley Cuoco Shares More Family Milestones

Getty SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Kaley Cuoco attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The bracelet was not the only personal update Cuoco shared. She also posted photos of Philomena in different outfits and documented another milestone with Pelphrey: their first date night since welcoming their second daughter. People reported that the couple marked the outing with a smiling selfie.

Cuoco has increasingly used social media to give fans glimpses of family life while balancing motherhood with her acting career. EntertainmentNow previously reported on Cuoco’s affectionate family posts during her second pregnancy, when she celebrated Pelphrey and their growing family.

Now, with both girls represented on her new bracelet, Cuoco has found a simple way to keep Matilda and Philomena close wherever she goes.