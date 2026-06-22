Kaley Cuoco Gives Glimpse Into Beautiful Family Life With Tom Pelphrey Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

The actress Kaley Cuoco gave a beautiful glimpse into her relationship with Tom Pelphrey when she celebrated him in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21.

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Shine a Light on Their Family Life

Cuoco and Pelphrey have been dating since around May 2022, and share a daughter, Matilda, who was born on March 30, 2023. They also announced in a sweet post in June 2026 that they would be expecting their second child. For Sunday’s post, the “Role Play” actress shared several photos on Instagram of Pelphrey with their daughter. This includes family outings, holding her hand, going on adventures, lying in bed, and just enjoying being together.

In the caption, Cuoco shared her thoughts, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy on earth your love for Tildy and our little family is the sweetest love I’ve ever witnessed and experienced. Flying back and forth for months to see us, staying 100% present with Matilda and staying my ride or die partner through it all. We love you and appreciate all you do for us. And to MY dad! You are the best there is and I couldn’t love you more! #luckygirls.”

Pelphrey reacted to the post, writing, “Love you thank you!!!!!” Fans also flooded the comment section with their thoughts, celebrating the love within Cuoco’s family. “It is a joy to see all these smiles,” a comment reads. “You have such a beautiful family,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Congratulations on the new baby girl on the way, I wish you nothing but the best in life,” “Happy Fathers Day @tommypelphrey every little girl should feel the love u give to your Little girl,” and “Happy Father’s Day Tommy and congratulations on the pregnancy. To great dads.”

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey’s Relationship Milestones

In August 2024, the couple announced their engagement. Cuoco has been married twice before, and in an April 2022 interview with Glamour, she shared her reluctance to get married a third time. “I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships, I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” she said.

On June 10, the couple, along with their daughter Matilda, shared the happy news about their second child. In a series of photos, posted on Instagram, the gender reveal, which was done with a cake covered in sprinkles, revealed the pair would be having another girl.

In the caption, Cuoco shared her thoughts. “Completing our little family, what a dream come true,” she wrote. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life …”

Once again, fans flooded the comment section with messages of love and support. The comment section racked up over 8,000 messages from excited people sharing their happiness at the couple’s new relationship milestone.