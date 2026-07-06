Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Gives Adorable & Intimate Glimpse Into Loved-Up New York Getaway With Her ‘Baby’

Pregnant Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kaley Cuoco has given her fans an intimate glimpse into her recent loved-up getaway to New York with her “baby” — and, on this occasion, she’s not referring to the tiny person growing inside her.

The star of “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Flight Attendant” is currently expecting her second child with her actor fiancé Tom Pelphrey. The couple announced their exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday, June 10.

They recently spent a week having a break in the Big Apple. Cuoco again took to her social media to give her fans and followers an adorable sneak peek into the experience.

Kaley Cuoco Had ‘A Magical Week’ in the Big Apple With Tom Pelphrey

Taking to her Instagram account to share it with her 7.8 million followers, Kaley Cuoco posted a carousel of 16 photographs and two videos from her trip to New York City with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

The photographs include numerous loved-up selfies with Pelphrey, some pictures with other friends, shots from inside bars and Broadway theaters, and a couple of Cuoco on her own looking radiant while pregnant. The videos are of Cuoco showing off her baby bump alongside Pelphrey, and another of the actress feeling the need to pee while laughing so hard.

Cuoco’s caption on the post reads, “🗽🎆💜a magical week with my baby, running all over town, seeing friends and fam, theater perfection, great naps, record breaking heat ☀️, visiting Tom at work, a power outage, laughing till I peed multiple times, room service , ending with a ☔️ rain storm … I hate to leave 🥹 but my cup is truly filled to the brim and I’m so grateful! 😂💜💜💜”

It was a lovely insight into what looked like a fantastic trip spending time with her nearest and dearest.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Pelphrey has recently been cast in Season 3 of “Daredevil: Born Again.” Given that the show is based in New York City, perhaps that’s the “work” Cuoco is referring to in her caption.

Pelphrey famously played Ward Meachum in another Marvel show, “Iron Fist,” so he could be reprising his role as the character in the third season of the Netflix series.

Cuoco’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the actress’ post to have their say on it.

Cuoco’s Followers Loved the Insight Into Her New York Getaway

Getty Kaley Cuoco.

The comments section of Kaley Cuoco’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers who loved the insight into her New York City getaway with Tom Pelphrey.

One of her followers wrote, “I love this trip! So glad you had the best time!! ❤️”

Fellow actress Olivia Taylor Dudley said, “You are truly the cutest 🩷.”

Another fan commented, “So happy to see all this beautiful moments! Thank you for letting us be part of your beautiful life! God bless you @kaleycuoco and your beautiful family!!”

Someone else said, “Thanks for sharing these precious moments 🙏✨🇺🇸🗽.”

Finally, another Instagram user noted, “I love you both I’m glad you enjoyed your NYC trip. I live in Manhattan and you guys did more in days then I did all year. 😂😂😂🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

We’re so glad Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had a great time on their trip to New York City. Suffice it to say, Cuoco is glowing while expecting. We wish the couple all the very best with their pregnancy.