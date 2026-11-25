The iconic Robert Downey, Jr. may have revealed the return of a major Marvel Cinematic Universe character in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” in the weirdest way.

Academy Award-winner Downey, Jr., 61, famously played the MCU’s flagship character Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, for 11 years and 10 movies (including a cameo in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk”).

Now, after seven years away from the franchise, Downey, Jr. will return as a different character — the villainous Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom — in the highly anticipated next “Avengers” flick.

The significant threat posed by Doom will force the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the armies of Wakanda to unite as a multiversal force to stand against him. That’s in no small part because Doom has recruited a number of powerful characters to fight alongside him (whether they like it or not), including the Hulk and the Scarlet Witch.

But there’s another character strongly rumored to stand with Doom who has yet to be featured in the movie’s trailers and teasers. However, Downey, Jr. may have confirmed his involvement with a new social media post.

Robert Downey, Jr. May Have Confirmed Doctor Strange’s Involvement in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Robert Downey, Jr. took to his Instagram account to share a fun post with his 59.3 million followers.

The post includes a single picture of his character, Doctor Doom, standing in front of a hypothetical seating plan for a Thanksgiving dinner with several of the characters who will feature in “Avengers: Doomsday” as guests.

With Doom seated at the head of the table, other diners listed include the likes of Wanda (Scarlet Witch), Sue (Invisible Woman), Charles (Professor X), Erik (Magneto), Loki, Kurt (Nightcrawler), Yelena (Black Widow), and Thor.

However, there’s also a note at the top of the image that says, “Boris catering 4pm.” This could be revealing the return of Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU.

Who Is Boris?

Getty Benedict Cumberbatch.

In Marvel’s comic books, Doctor Doom has a loyal caretaker and right-hand man called Boris Karela.

According to industry scoopers like Daniel Richtman (covered by Murphy’s Multiverse), there’s an “Avengers: Doomsday” character listed under the production codename “Boris” who is actually a powerful sorcerer who uses a Sling Ring. Of course, the Sling Ring is one of Doctor Strange’s signature artifacts.

Leaked promotional images and concept art of Doom’s hooded, masked lieutenant — who has been conspicuous in his absence from trailers and teasers — show a distinct circular opening in the center of the mask’s forehead area. Fans immediately linked this to the Darkhold-corrupted third eye Benedict Cumberbatch’s character developed at the end of 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Moreover, there’s a comic book precedent for Doctor Strange being Doom’s sidekick. In Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 “Secret Wars” comic storyline (the storyline that heavily inspires “Avengers: Doomsday” and next year’s “Avengers: Secret Wars”), Strange sides with Doctor Doom. Convinced that the villain is the only individual capable of saving fragments of a collapsing multiverse, Strange acts as Doom’s right-hand man and “Sheriff” of his “Battleworld.”

Combining all of the above, could it be that Robert Downey, Jr.’s new post confirms Doctor Strange will be in “Avengers: Doomsday”? We certainly hope so.

Another Potential Character Return?

Greg Swales Tom Holland.

Notably, Doctor Doom’s Thanksgiving seating plan also includes a character whose name starts with “P” and ends “er” (Doom’s left index finger is covering the letters in between). It’s led fans to speculate the name could be “Peter,” indicating the potential return of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker (or even Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill), in “Avengers: Doomsday.” However, there’s every chance it could say “Panther” and refer to Letitia Wright’s Shuri, aka Black Panther.

We’ll just have to wait to find out.

“Avengers: Doomsday” hits theaters worldwide on Friday, December 18.