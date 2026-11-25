Fans continue to mourn the passing of Patrick Stewart, who died October 28 at age 86.

Prior to his passing, Stewart had secretly been battling Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, but managed to film one final performance when he revived X-Men leader Professor Charles Xavier for Marvel‘s upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.”

In the wake of his passing, the late actor’s co-stars and colleagues are opening up about the challenges Stewart faced in what became his final film.

‘Challenged In a Very Deep Way On a Health Level’

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, are joined by cast members of “Avengers: Doomsday,” who share their memories of working with Stewart on the movie.

“It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence — for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew,” Anthony Russo recalled.

“You could see it wasn’t just the effort of a regular actor showing up and delivering that kind of presence and performance and experience for others, collaboration,” he continued. “It was someone who was really being challenged in a very deep way on a health level, showing up and doing that. For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional.”

For the director, Stewart was living proof that the old axiom about not meeting your heroes did not apply in this case. “Patrick’s one of those heroes that completely delivers on who you hope he is,” Anthony Russo added, “both professionally and personally.”

A Tribute to a Legend

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Co-director Joe Russo shared his most potent memory of spending time with Stewart during the making of “Avengers: Doomsday,” when he and brother Anthony joined the actor at a costume fitting in London.

“He ended up spending three hours in the office with us telling stories about his career,” Joe Russo divulged. “And they were incredible stories, the kind of stories you’d expect from somebody with a legacy like his,” he added. “We just laughed and talked, and it just became a very personal interaction. The movie just fell away.”

The director also points to one particular scene that he promises will prove emotional for viewers. “In a lot of ways, Xavier’s the conscience in the movie,” Joe Russo explained. “He has a lovely scene with Ian McKellen, who’s his best friend, in the film. It’s a very emotional scene about forgiveness and I think very resonant in the wake of his passing.”

According to Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, he and the Russos are in the midst of figuring out how the new film can best pay tribute to Stewart and his indelible contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’re long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us,” said Feige. “We’re looking now at how we can put something together that honors and respects our friend.”