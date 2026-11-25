More than seven years since the last “Avengers” movie, 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” hit theaters around the world, Marvel fans have just over three weeks to wait until the latest instalment in the superhero ensemble saga releases.

“Avengers: Doomsday” will see the eponymous team joining forces with the likes of the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Wakandans to face the might of the returning Robert Downey, Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

The final trailer for the highly anticipated movie released a couple of days ago. The 195-second trailer featured some exciting reveals, such as the return of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and our first looks at Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s young son.

However, Disney Korea have since shared a fresh teaser that reveals some new footage from the film, as well as Doctor Doom’s coldest spoken line so far.

Doctor Doom Tells the Heroes They Will All Kneel Before Him

Disney Korea’s new teaser is a 30-second clip with new footage and audio from “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The teaser begins with footage of the various heroes from “Avengers: Doomsday,” such as Thor, the Human Torch, the Thing, and Cyclops, as Robert Downey, Jr.’s Doctor Doom speaks over it.

Doom says, “You call yourselves heroes. Avengers. Fantastic Four. X-Men,” before delivering the coldest line we’ve heard him say so far. As the previously seen footage of the villain stopping Thor’s Stormbreaker with his fingers plays, he ends with the words, “You shall all kneel before Doom.”

The voiceover then shifts to that of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, as footage of more heroes plays. They include Mystique, John Walker, M’Baku, Yelena Belova, Shuri, Namor, the Human Torch, Shang-Chi, the Thing, Falcon, Ghost, Red Guardian, and the Invisible Woman.

Thor says, “I don’t know what half of you do. I don’t even know who half of you are, before instructing them to “team-up and stand together.”

Further footage of Thor, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, and Doctor Doom then plays before Rogers says, “Let’s go.”

The teaser then ends with Thor and Rogers approaching Doom in his throne room, looking apprehensive, before Doom arises menacingly from his throne.

Excitement Is Building for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Getty “Avengers: Doomsday” stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Robert Downey, Jr. and Pedro Pascal.

With just over three weeks until “Avengers: Doomsday” hits theaters, excitement for the star-studded superhero ensemble movie is almost palpable.

Questions remain about the potential inclusion of characters yet to be confirmed for the film. The likes of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Paul Bettany’s Vision, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are yet to be included in any official cast lists and their whereabouts remain a mystery.

There are also questions about Doctor Doom’s allies. While Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch have been recruited by Doom in recent mid-credits scenes, they haven’t been shown in any trailers or teasers, so it remains to be seen if they’ll appear in “Doomsday” or be saved for next year’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

That brings us to the question of the identity’s of Doom’s three witch sidekicks. With the likes of Scarlet Witch, Charlize Theron’s Clea, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, and even Aubrey Plaza’s Death rumored to be under the cloaks and armor shown in the recent trailer, fans are dying to discover who they are.

We’re excited to find out and don’t have too long to wait. “Avengers: Doomsday” hits theaters around the world on Friday, December 18.